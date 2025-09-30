Honda will show a new addition to its upcoming 0 Series of electric cars at the upcoming Tokyo motor show.

The brand confirmed it will be a “new SUV model” that is intended to be more affordable and accessible than the larger 0 SUV that it unveiled at the CES trade show in January.

Indeed, a teaser image showing the Japanese brand’s Tokyo show stand appears to reveal that the new SUV is slightly shorter and lower-set than the 0 SUV, with a curved roofline.

Alongside the new SUV, Honda will show the previous 0 Saloon and 0 SUV concepts, which are earmarked to be launched in the US next year before a wider global roll-out.

Having radical designs and an all-new platform (with batteries claimed to be 8mm thinner than those used by rivals), they represent an effective reset in Honda’s approach to EV development.

Honda will also show a new small electric “prototype”, which is expected to showcase developments to the diminutive Super EV concept that was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Honda said this model is currently being tested in the UK and other markets with a strong appetite for small EVs and that it aims for the car to be “fun to drive”.

Honda’s vocal commitment to EVs at the Tokyo show comes despite it having reduced its investment into EVs, favouring hybrid powertrains instead.

In June, it cut its planned spend on EV development by £15.4 billion to a total of £51bn and said it would now launch 13 new hybrid models between 2027 and 2030.