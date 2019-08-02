Hardcore new BMW M2 CS readies for 2020 debut

Together with the new roof, there’s also a series of weight-saving initiatives concentrated within the interior, which is described by BMW M insiders as being 'pared back to essentials only”. All up, the new junior M car is claimed to weigh no more than 1540kg.

Although rumours have suggested the M2 CS will run BMW M’s new S58 engine, as used by the X3 M and X4 M, Autocar sources contend it will retain the older S55 powerplant from the M2 Competition, complete with a particulate filter and other recent upgrades.

In the M2 Competition, the S55 unit develops 404bhp between 5250rpm and 7000rpm. While the focus of the M2 CS is more on handling agility than outright power, it is expected to gain 16bhp to take the output of the latest M car up to 420bhp and provide it with a power-to-weight ratio beyond the 261bhp per tonne of its standard sibling.

Buyers will get the choice of two gearboxes: a standard six-speed manual or optional seven-speed dual-clutch unit with a race start function.

Further tweaks are focused on the chassis, which uses MacPherson struts up front and a five-link arrangement at the rear. Alongside a more direct steering ratio, the M2 CS is set to receive firmer springs and dampers, larger-diameter anti-roll bars, new bushings within the front end and reduced ride height.

The prototypes being tested at the Nürburgring confirm the top-of-the-line M2 is being developed exclusively on 19in wheels shod with the latest generation of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tyres.

Further evident changes include the adoption of M carbon-ceramic brakes from the M3 and M4. At the front, they measure 410mm in diameter and boast six-piston calipers, while the rear measures 396mm in diameter and uses single-piston calipers.