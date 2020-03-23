Hardcore Audi R8 Green Hell hinted in patent filing

A hardcore Green Hell version of the Audi R8 appears to be on the cards, following a recent trademark filing.

Audi filed a European trademark filing for the R8 Green Hell name in early March, suggesting the arrival of a track-focused version of the four-wheel-drive supercar - one with possibly more power than the 602bhp R8 Performance.

The model is expected to be a run-out special being readied for an attempt at the Nürburgring production car lap record. Fellow Volkswagen Group brand Lamborghini currently holds the record, having lapped an Aventador SVJ around the infamous German circuit in 6:44:97.

Audi insiders had previously said they were fighting to keep the R8's naturally aspirated V10 engine alive for as long as possible, and an extreme version with more power could be the way to keep it relevant before the next-generation model makes the jump to an electric powertrain.

The most powerful R8 currently in production is the R8 GT2 customer race car, which develops 640bhp from a modified version of the 5.2-litre V10. The racer, which was revealed at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, shares roughly 55% of its internal components with the roadgoing car.

Audi used the Nordschleife extensively when developing the R8 and once held the electric car record with the limited-run R8 e-tron, so it's no stranger to the circuit.

The lack of a similar trademark application in the US suggests the R8 Green Hell could be destined solely for Europe if it were to make production.

However, it should be noted that it isn't uncommon for manufacturers to file trademarks for names without them ever appearing on a car.