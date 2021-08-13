BACK TO ALL NEWS
Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered makes debut at Monterey

New 435bhp model was presented in ‘Cannes green’ exterior paint with orange interior leather
13 August 2021

Californian Porsche customiser Gunther Werks has staged the public debut of the 993 Speedster Remastered, a roofless version of its retro-inspired take on the final air-cooled 911

The model was revealed at The Quail as part of the Monterey Car Week and features ‘Cannes green’ exterior paint with orange interior leather. 

The 993 Speedster Remastered is driven by a 4.0-litre flat-six engine, which produces 435bhp and 335lb ft of torque and has been rebuilt by Oregon-based Rothsport Racing. The model also has adaptive suspension with Composed, Sport and Sport Plus modes. 

Under the skin, a stiffened 993-generation 911 chassis accommodates an open cockpit, and the firm says its stiffness has been vastly improved thanks to advanced reinforcement, a new roll cage and roll hoop stiffness.

Weight saving has also been a focus for the US firm, as illustrated by a bonnet that's 25% lighter than the equivalent coupé model's. The car also receives a new front fascia with a carbonfibre front spoiler, a revised duck-tail spoiler and a ram air scoop for improved aerodynamics. 

Inside the car, carbonfibre is used for the dashboard panel, steering wheel and seats, while the model’s windscreen and side windows are made using glass taken directly from the Porsche 964 Speedster inventory. 

Customers have the choice of several forged Gunther Werks wheel options and can upgrade to revised Fuchs-style five-spoke wheels that feature Porsche 997 centre-locking mechanisms, carbonfibre barrels from Dymag, and Gunther Werks-produced magnesium centres to improve strength while reducing unsprung weight.

Production is limited to just 25 models, in line with the manufacturing run of the firm’s coupé models. Prices still have not been revealed, but the firm says production is set to begin in early 2022.

HiPo 289 13 August 2021

Does the continuing obsession with air-cooled Porsches, with both modified flat 6 IC engines and EV powertrains, indicate that there is something lacking in the current crop of new sports cars?  Possibly it does.  One remedy could be a new generation of compelling EV sports cars, to move the game on, including a two-door Taycan coupe.

