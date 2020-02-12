Glickenhaus details 829bhp hypercar entry for Le Mans 2020

American manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed new details about its hypercar entry for the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the accompanying road-legal version.

The SCG007 will race against the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Lamborghini Aventador and Toyota GR Super Sport in the new hypercar-based class of Le Mans racers.

This replaces the LMP1 protoypes that have raced in the WEC since the early 1990s. Manufacturers are allowed to enter racing versions of concepts and exisiting hypercars, provided that at least 20 roadgoing models are created over a two-year period. The cars can be petrol-only or hybrid powered, but total power output is set at 750hp, with no more than 270hp coming from the optional electrical system. With a mandatory car weight of 1100kg, 3min 30sec laps of Circuit de la Sarthe are expected.

Company founder Jim Glickenhaus said: "A car made in America hasn't won first overall at Le Mans since the Ford MkIV in 1967. We think it's time an American team wins again".

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus showed initial images of the 1100kg SCG007 last July. The new images show an altered, cleaner design that appears to take influence from Italian endurance racers of the 1960s.

The SCG007 uses a Glickenhaus-branded twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine that pumps out a claimed 829bhp. Its origin remains unconfirmed, but early renders of the car bearing a red-and-white livery and 'telephone dial' wheel design sparked rumours that the unit may be a bored-out, upgraded version of the 'F154' unit used by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.