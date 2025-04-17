BACK TO ALL NEWS
Geely-Renault firm Horse reveals hybrid conversion for electric cars
Geely-Renault firm Horse reveals hybrid conversion for electric cars

Joint venture announces new hybrid powertrain that fits into the same space as a traditional EV motor

Horse, the engine-making joint venture of Geely and the Renault Group, has revealed a hybrid powertrain designed to be retrofitted into electric cars.

It contains the internal combustion engine, electric motor, gearbox and related electronics in a single unit that, Horse said, can be squeezed into the same space as an EV’s main drive motor.

This means manufacturers could retrofit an electric car with the unit without needing to comprehensively re-engineer the car or having to set up a new production line.

Related articles

The powertrain can be fuelled using petrol, E85 ethanol-petrol mix, pure methanol and synthetic fuels, Horse said.

It can operate both as a traditional parallel hybrid (driving the wheels) and as a range-extender (generating electricity for a drive motor).

It bolts directly into a car’s subframe. Although it has been conceived to replace the front motor in an EV, it can also be used in ICE car platforms.

The new Horse unit comes as several manufacturers slow their transition to all-electric line-ups.

Notably, Fiat is currently developing a new version of the 500e retrofitted with a hybrid powertrain to replace the old petrol 500 and to buoy its business amid slow sales of the EV.

“For over a decade, it looked like battery-electric vehicles were the only path to net-zero and OEMs planned accordingly," said Horse Powertrain CEO Matias Giannini.

“However, we’re now shifting towards a technology-neutral world, with different markets and applications each pursuing their own sustainable mobility journey.”

Giannini added that the company’s new hybrid unit “allows OEMs to offer powertrain diversity with minimal disruption to production process and resource expenditure”.

xxxx 17 April 2025

"It contains the internal combustion engine, electric motor, gearbox and related electronics in a single unit that can be squeezed into the same space as an EV’s main drive motor." an illogically statement as you're ever going to read.  Just look at the picture it's way bigger than an electric motor.

Either way why anyone want to convert a BEV to run on petrol.

WelshWarrior 17 April 2025
I think this is meant more as a way to use the same production facility to make EVs and ICE cars rather than pulling an battery out of a BEV.

Currently if you make an ICE architecture car and stick an electric motor in it you don't get any of the advantages of a EV architecture (more space, room for the battery etc) that makes pure EV architecture so much better for EVs. It lets you lead with an EV architecture and retrofit it to be ICE.

As an example Renault could put this engine in their new R5 car and sell two versions of that car rather than needing two models in its range (good if you want to sell in Europe and North Africa and North Africa isn't transition to EVs as quickly.

xxxx 17 April 2025

Even if they'd wanted to put this into a 5e there's no way it would be a straight forward plug and play.

