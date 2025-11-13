BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford's 'hands off' autonomous driving expanded to more UK models
Ford's 'hands off' autonomous driving expanded to more UK models

The system works on designated ‘BlueCruise roads’ only and drivers must keep their eyes on the road

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 November 2025

Ford will add its ‘hands-off’ BlueCruise autonomous driving system to more UK models next year.

The tech was launched here in 2023 and is the only level two-plus autonomous system that has legal approval to be used on UK roads. 

Using a combination of radars and cameras, Ford’s BlueCruise system works much like any other advanced adaptive cruise control – as offered by the likes of BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and many more – but with the added ability for drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel.

The system works on designated ‘BlueCruise roads’ only (which so far cover 95% of the UK motorway network) and drivers must keep their eyes on the road at all times. Failure to do so forces the system to deactivate.

So far it has been available on only the Mustang Mach-E, but from the spring next year, it will be added to the Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga and Ranger

Watch: Autocar drives 'hands-off' in UK with Ford BlueCruise

The system will be available on new 2026 models that are equipped with the Driver Assistance Pack and the £17.99-a-month BlueCruise subscription is active. It is not thought that the tech will be made available for retro-fitting to older models.

“We're committed to putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of more drivers,” said Torsten Wey, Ford Europe’s software boss. “With BlueCruise now available on five vehicle lines in Europe, we're helping make hands-free highway driving accessible to a wider array of customers”.

Peter Cavellini 13 November 2025

Yep, my question also, what is the need for taking your hands off the wheel? , you can't do anything useful while the car is steering/ driving the car, if you take your hand off the wheel your back in control,it seems daft to put tech in a car that has no real useful purpose.

Mikey 67 13 November 2025

Simply, Why?

