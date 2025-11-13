Ford will add its ‘hands-off’ BlueCruise autonomous driving system to more UK models next year.

The tech was launched here in 2023 and is the only level two-plus autonomous system that has legal approval to be used on UK roads.

Using a combination of radars and cameras, Ford’s BlueCruise system works much like any other advanced adaptive cruise control – as offered by the likes of BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and many more – but with the added ability for drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel.

The system works on designated ‘BlueCruise roads’ only (which so far cover 95% of the UK motorway network) and drivers must keep their eyes on the road at all times. Failure to do so forces the system to deactivate.

So far it has been available on only the Mustang Mach-E, but from the spring next year, it will be added to the Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga and Ranger.

The system will be available on new 2026 models that are equipped with the Driver Assistance Pack and the £17.99-a-month BlueCruise subscription is active. It is not thought that the tech will be made available for retro-fitting to older models.

“We're committed to putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of more drivers,” said Torsten Wey, Ford Europe’s software boss. “With BlueCruise now available on five vehicle lines in Europe, we're helping make hands-free highway driving accessible to a wider array of customers”.