Ford Mustang Mach-E: all-new electric SUV named

European and American customers will be able to put down deposits following unveiling on Sunday
14 November 2019

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be revealed on Sunday, ahead of the Los Angeles motor show.

The name of the Mustang Mach-E, which is conceived as a high-performance rival to the Tesla Model Y, was officially confirmed today ahead of the unveiling. The vehicle had previously been referred to as 'Mustang-inspired' but had not been given a name.

The move suggests that Ford is planning to grow the Mustang nameplate into a fuller model line, taking advantage of its heritage in the US market while lending it authority in the crucial Chinese market. Sales of the current Mustang in Europe, where it dominates its sector, also suggest the name resonates globally.

Ford also announced today that it will begin taking deposits for the Mustang Mach-E in the US and Europe immediately after it's revealed, with the first wave of buyers being offered the option of a highly specced First Edition model. However, full pricing hasn't yet been announced, while Chinese buyers won't be able to put down a deposit until a later date.

Deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E are expected to commence in 2020, suggesting the car in Los Angeles will be a production model rather than a concept. Ford is understood to have had huge internal debates over using the Mustang name in production. The new model was given the 'Mach 1' tag during early development because of strong public opinion against the use of the branding historically reserved for Mustangs, but Ford has now decided to combine both.

The new car is the first Ford designed as an electric car from the ground up, with a bespoke new platform enabling both rear and four-wheel drive. It will crown the brand’s wide-reaching electrification plan under which European customers will be offered a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric version of every new model launched. 

The only technical detail Ford has officially revealed is the car’s range: it will be capable of 370 miles of WLTP-certified range on a single charge, beating the Tesla Model X (351 miles) and Jaguar I-Pace (292 miles). A less expensive version with less battery capacity and range is also expected. 

Ford claims charging will be “effortless” and it is “redesigning the ownership experience to ensure it addresses customer pain points that currently hold back broad [electric car] adoption”. The car’s performance remains undisclosed, although chairman Bill Ford has previously claimed it “is going to go like hell”. 

At a Bank of America summit last month, a Ford presentation showed that it would offer a higher-performance variant of the electric crossover, targeting the more accelerative versions of Tesla’s EVs.

Like many of Ford’s recent models, it will be a globally engineered vehicle with few changes between regions. UK deliveries are tipped to start in late 2020. It’s not the only EV in Ford’s product plan, because the Michigan-based maker is also working on a more affordable electric crossover. Codenamed CX430, it will be based on the latest Focus platform and be similar to the Kuga. The CX430 has been in Ford’s product plan for several years. 

The long-awaited push into electrification comes after news that Ford will be dropping former best-sellers from its US line-up: the Taurus, Fusion and Focus, alongside the Fiesta. Ford’s supermini never found huge popularity in the US, but the momentous decision to end Ford’s 110-year presence in the US passenger saloon market sent a clear signal that profitability, not diversity, is the new focus for the brand. 

xxxx

21 May 2019

Only another 15 full EV models by 2022 to go then. FORD are so far behind it's painful to watch.

Takeitslowly

21 May 2019
xxxx wrote:

Only another 15 full EV models by 2022 to go then. FORD are so far behind it's painful to watch.

 

The impression is that you are keeping an unnaturally close watch on this item. Unless you are privy to confidential plans, on what basis do you "despair"?. What would you do if they got to their pledge, minus ONE model?. Plans change and if Ford were to STICK to plans made public years ago, they would be on their way out, given inflexibility and inability to change according to market forces, then what would you do?.

xxxx

25 October 2019
Takeitslowly wrote:

xxxx wrote:

Only another 15 full EV models by 2022 to go then. FORD are so far behind it's painful to watch.

 

The impression is that you are keeping an unnaturally close watch on this item. ....

Yea imagine that, 'posting in a forum on a subject you are interested in' emmmm.  Still not as unnatural as a 'stalker type' keyboard warrior who thinks he's clever by posting dumb replies like YOURSELF. 

eseaton

24 October 2019
Wisely so, I would say XXXX.

Why do you care so much?

Peter Cavellini

21 May 2019

 Ok Ford, put your Wonga where your statement is, let’s have it, I’ll be glad to see a genuine competitor for Tesla...

m2srt

21 May 2019
Setting aside the questionable environmental credibility of Lithium Ion batteries for one moment. Where, pray tell, is all the additional electricity required for EV mass adoption going to come from? Think I'll stick with my straight six diesel for a few more years yet! In fact, it might be the car that will 'see me out'!

xxxx

21 May 2019

A fair chunk will come from less refining of oil, then there's the fact we're using less electicity, the link up with Norway, more wind power, Nuclear from France.  It's not like it's going to be even 20% take up within the next 5 years.  There'll be a mixture of fuels for cars and fuel sources.  Moving on...

 

m2srt

21 May 2019
That still leaves 80% fossil fuels by your reckoning. So my original point still stands, mass adoption is still decades away and even then the environmental credibility and indeed viability is questionable.

xxxx

25 October 2019
m2srt wrote:

That still leaves 80% fossil fuels by your reckoning. So my original point still stands, mass adoption is still decades away and even then the environmental credibility and indeed viability is questionable.

Nope, 20% alone comes from wind and solar, a fair chunk comes from Nuclear. Going forwards there'll be much more wind power, solar power and power imported from Norway, France. (we barely touch coal these days) 

And best of all something which most people don't understand to make petrol you need power and lots of it, obviously that'll be a large saving in itself.

As I said there'll be a mix and adoption will be slow but ignore at your peril, so it's my point that stands.

nagromnewo

21 May 2019
There is nothing much questionable about lithium. Most of it comes from evaporating brine that is pumped up from below ground. The picture you have seen accompanying a anti lithium article is in fact a copper mine.
Cobalt is much more of a concern. Tesla batteries are less than 3% cobalt and they are working hard to eliminate it.
As for the electricity grid keeping up? Electric vehicles are usually charged at night while the owner sleeps when there is little load and utilities would be delighted to be able to sell more of their product. The grid will cope and keep up with development just fine.

