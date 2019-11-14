Ford Mustang Mach-E: all-new electric SUV named

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be revealed on Sunday, ahead of the Los Angeles motor show.

The name of the Mustang Mach-E, which is conceived as a high-performance rival to the Tesla Model Y, was officially confirmed today ahead of the unveiling. The vehicle had previously been referred to as 'Mustang-inspired' but had not been given a name.

The move suggests that Ford is planning to grow the Mustang nameplate into a fuller model line, taking advantage of its heritage in the US market while lending it authority in the crucial Chinese market. Sales of the current Mustang in Europe, where it dominates its sector, also suggest the name resonates globally.

Ford also announced today that it will begin taking deposits for the Mustang Mach-E in the US and Europe immediately after it's revealed, with the first wave of buyers being offered the option of a highly specced First Edition model. However, full pricing hasn't yet been announced, while Chinese buyers won't be able to put down a deposit until a later date.

Deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E are expected to commence in 2020, suggesting the car in Los Angeles will be a production model rather than a concept. Ford is understood to have had huge internal debates over using the Mustang name in production. The new model was given the 'Mach 1' tag during early development because of strong public opinion against the use of the branding historically reserved for Mustangs, but Ford has now decided to combine both.