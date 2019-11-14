Ford Mustang Mach-E: all-new electric SUV named

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be revealed on Sunday, ahead of the Los Angeles motor show.
The name of the Mustang Mach-E, which is conceived as a high-performance rival to the Tesla Model Y, was officially confirmed today ahead of the unveiling. The vehicle had previously been referred to as 'Mustang-inspired' but had not been given a name.
The move suggests that Ford is planning to grow the Mustang nameplate into a fuller model line, taking advantage of its heritage in the US market while lending it authority in the crucial Chinese market. Sales of the current Mustang in Europe, where it dominates its sector, also suggest the name resonates globally.
Ford also announced today that it will begin taking deposits for the Mustang Mach-E in the US and Europe immediately after it's revealed, with the first wave of buyers being offered the option of a highly specced First Edition model. However, full pricing hasn't yet been announced, while Chinese buyers won't be able to put down a deposit until a later date.
Deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E are expected to commence in 2020, suggesting the car in Los Angeles will be a production model rather than a concept. Ford is understood to have had huge internal debates over using the Mustang name in production. The new model was given the 'Mach 1' tag during early development because of strong public opinion against the use of the branding historically reserved for Mustangs, but Ford has now decided to combine both.
xxxx
Ford EV Promises
Only another 15 full EV models by 2022 to go then. FORD are so far behind it's painful to watch.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
The impression is that you are keeping an unnaturally close watch on this item. Unless you are privy to confidential plans, on what basis do you "despair"?. What would you do if they got to their pledge, minus ONE model?. Plans change and if Ford were to STICK to plans made public years ago, they would be on their way out, given inflexibility and inability to change according to market forces, then what would you do?.
xxxx
Take It Slower, you might learn something
Yea imagine that, 'posting in a forum on a subject you are interested in' emmmm. Still not as unnatural as a 'stalker type' keyboard warrior who thinks he's clever by posting dumb replies like YOURSELF.
eseaton
Wisely so, I would say XXXX.
Why do you care so much?
Peter Cavellini
Ooooh! Yipeee..
Ok Ford, put your Wonga where your statement is, let’s have it, I’ll be glad to see a genuine competitor for Tesla...
m2srt
A fly in the ointment!
xxxx
No fly
A fair chunk will come from less refining of oil, then there's the fact we're using less electicity, the link up with Norway, more wind power, Nuclear from France. It's not like it's going to be even 20% take up within the next 5 years. There'll be a mixture of fuels for cars and fuel sources. Moving on...
m2srt
short term view!
xxxx
Bury your head in the sand at your peril
Nope, 20% alone comes from wind and solar, a fair chunk comes from Nuclear. Going forwards there'll be much more wind power, solar power and power imported from Norway, France. (we barely touch coal these days)
And best of all something which most people don't understand to make petrol you need power and lots of it, obviously that'll be a large saving in itself.
As I said there'll be a mix and adoption will be slow but ignore at your peril, so it's my point that stands.
nagromnewo
Did you mean Cobalt?
Cobalt is much more of a concern. Tesla batteries are less than 3% cobalt and they are working hard to eliminate it.
As for the electricity grid keeping up? Electric vehicles are usually charged at night while the owner sleeps when there is little load and utilities would be delighted to be able to sell more of their product. The grid will cope and keep up with development just fine.
