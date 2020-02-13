2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise

Ford is readying an ST performance version of its new Puma SUV, and our spy photographers have caught it completely undisguised for the first time.
The new images confirm that the Hyundai Kona N rival will feature a trapezoidal lower grille design, large, performance-inspired alloy wheels shod in low-profile tyres and the same wing-mounted headlight clusters as the standard model.
The big clue as to this prototype's performance ambitions is a prominent lower bodykit that extends around the car from the splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper designed around twin tailpipes - the same as those fitted to the Fiesta ST.
Official details of the model's drivetrain and chassis set-up are still yet to be confirmed, but previous images of the prototype raising a rear wheel under hard cornering show it will feature a stiffer suspension set-up in the same vein as the Fiesta ST. The big wheels appear to hide larger-diameter front brakes, too, while the car seems lower to the ground than the regular Puma.
Ofir
Fantastic prospect
A very interesting and attractive prospect. Sort of all the car you might need cliche but true nevertheless. IMO might steal a lot of sales from the Focus ST. Unless you really need that bit more space the heavier more wasteful Focus seems pointless and the performance advantage negligible in the real world.
