2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise

Performance version of new compact SUV takes styling cues from its smaller Fiesta ST sibling
13 February 2020

Ford is readying an ST performance version of its new Puma SUV, and our spy photographers have caught it completely undisguised for the first time. 

The new images confirm that the Hyundai Kona N rival will feature a trapezoidal lower grille design, large, performance-inspired alloy wheels shod in low-profile tyres and the same wing-mounted headlight clusters as the standard model.

The big clue as to this prototype's performance ambitions is a prominent lower bodykit that extends around the car from the splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper designed around twin tailpipes - the same as those fitted to the Fiesta ST. 

Official details of the model's drivetrain and chassis set-up are still yet to be confirmed, but previous images of the prototype raising a rear wheel under hard cornering show it will feature a stiffer suspension set-up in the same vein as the Fiesta ST. The big wheels appear to hide larger-diameter front brakes, too, while the car seems lower to the ground than the regular Puma.

Ford global development boss Hau Thai-Tang told Autocar last year that the Puma “would be a good place for us to look” in expanding the ST range beyond the Fiesta and Focus in Europe. The Puma ST is expected to share its key running gear, including a 197bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, with the Fiesta ST.

As confirmed by the latest photos, the ST version of the Puma will not vary drastically from the ST-Line version of the car, which was revealed last April. But we can expect a bespoke chassis set-up, possibly including an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function.

Thai-Tang said Ford is keen to continue leveraging its Ford Performance arm for road car development but that the company wouldn't simply look to create an ST version of each car. In addition to its two European hot hatches, Ford also makes ST versions of its Edge and Explorer large SUVs. 

“We look at creating STs by very objective measures to make sure it is credible as an ST,” said Thai-Tang. “Do we have the right building blocks [on which to base it]?” 

A new Focus RS is also understood to be in development, but hinges on its engineers creating a high-output hybrid powertrain that fits in with the new EU regime for average fleet CO2 emissions

“We have nothing to announce, but we recognise the importance of that car,” said Thai-Tang. 

“We’ll see where we go,” Ford’s automotive president Joe Hinrichs said. “The world is changing on powertrain and propulsion. No hints, but there’s a lot to talk through.”

Thekrankis

26 July 2019
Far too fat.

Takeitslowly

3 September 2019
Thekrankis wrote:

Far too fat.

 

Eat less, excercise more...

Soakee

1 November 2019

It is perfectly phat.

Peter Cavellini

26 July 2019

 More expected than a surprise?, yeah I think so, whether it’s good or not doesn’t wholly matter to some, as long as they are driving the latest hot SUV they’re happy.

Peter Cavellini

26 July 2019

 To admit that I might be in an SUV next because the BMW 3-Series bass price has gone up two or three thousand so Motobility aren’t doing them, instead they are doing the X2, so Ford are doing an ST because that what the market wants I suppose....?

Takeitslowly

3 September 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 To admit that I might be in an SUV next because the BMW 3-Series bass price has gone up two or three thousand so Motobility aren’t doing them, instead they are doing the X2, so Ford are doing an ST because that what the market wants I suppose....?

 

That you imagine anyone cares what you drive, suggests a focus on you by you, to the exclusion of everyone else. Oh btw, in this context base is base, NOT bass. MotAbility, not....

Citytiger

26 July 2019

was another Mondeo ST, or perhaps even an RS, perhaps sales wopuld have picked up if they had offered one, but the stopped making them years ago, I think the ST220 (Mk3) was the last. 

CarNut170

1 November 2019
Citytiger wrote:

was another Mondeo ST, or perhaps even an RS, perhaps sales wopuld have picked up if they had offered one, but the stopped making them years ago, I think the ST220 (Mk3) was the last. 

The ST220 was the last, technically.

But they did do a Titanium X Sport for a few years following that featuring the 2.5T Engine with the same tune as the Focus ST.

However as of 2011, they switched the 2.5T for a spiced up i4 - and so died the hot Mondeo.

Citytiger

1 November 2019
CarNut170 wrote:

Citytiger wrote:

was another Mondeo ST, or perhaps even an RS, perhaps sales wopuld have picked up if they had offered one, but the stopped making them years ago, I think the ST220 (Mk3) was the last. 

The ST220 was the last, technically.

But they did do a Titanium X Sport for a few years following that featuring the 2.5T Engine with the same tune as the Focus ST.

However as of 2011, they switched the 2.5T for a spiced up i4 - and so died the hot Mondeo.

Yeah I looked at that, even though the power was similar, it wasnt as smooth as the V6, and the build quality seemed to have taken a step back. 

Ofir

26 July 2019

A very interesting and attractive prospect. Sort of all the car you might need cliche but true nevertheless. IMO might steal a lot of sales from the Focus ST. Unless you really need that bit more space the heavier more wasteful Focus seems pointless and the performance advantage negligible in the real world.

