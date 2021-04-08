Ford Focus Vignale: top-end trim axed due to slow sales

Ford has discontinued the range-topping Vignale edition of its Focus hatchback, citing slow sales.

A spokesman told Autocar that the Vignale accounted for just 4.4% of Focus sales, while the rugged Active X Vignale claimed just 2.2% of sales.

The two trim levels remain on Ford's online configurator but have been removed from price lists permanently going forward.

The standard Focus range is now topped out by the ST-Line X, priced from £26,575 - £1635 less than the Vignale - and equipped with 18in matt-black alloy wheels, LED headlights, red brake calipers, heated front seats and a 12.3in digital instrument cluster.

The jacked-up Focus Active remains available without the Vignale package, with X trim now topping the line-up from £26,625.

Equipment that was standard to the Vignale is now available exclusively on an optional basis for other trim levels. Among these are a wide-view reversing camera, Windsor leather seats, adaptive LED headlights and a head-up display.

Vignale trim remains available on the Fiesta supermini from £23,950, the Puma crossover from £25,745 and the Kuga SUV from £32,865.

It's also still available on the Mondeo saloon and estate from £32,895 but, as confirmed in recent weeks, that model will be discontinued entirely in March 2022.

