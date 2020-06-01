Ford adds new Puma ST-Line X Vignale flagship

Ford has extended the appeal of the Puma crossover with a new top-spec trim level added to the range, alongside an automatic gearbox option.

While other flagship Fords such as the Fiesta and Kuga use Vignale branding on its own, the Puma receives the tag as an extension of existing ST-Line X spec.

The Puma ST-Line X Vignale is available from £25,240 and replaces the First Edition variants previously offered. Representing an increase of £1550 over ST-Line X, it adds unique 18-inch alloys, a satin aluminium upper grille, black lower grille and a body coloured lower rear bumper.

]

LED headlights also feature, alongside heated Windsor leather seats, posher stitched cabin trim, a heated steering wheel and keyless start/entry to the kit tally. Ford's local hazard information system is also standard fitment as it is in other high-end trims.

Alongside the introduction of the highest trim line, Ford has brought in the option of an automatic gearbox for the first time. The seven-speed dual-clutch unit is only offered on the 123bhp 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol option and priced from £22,495.

The automatic version promises a 0-62mph time 0.2sec down on that of the standard manual model, with a 3mph reduction in the top speed. Its quoted mpg is up to 46.3mpg - down 2.4mpg on the non-hybrid manual, with C02 emissions of 138g/km. All new variants are available to order now.

READ MORE:

Ford Puma 2020 review

Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise

Audi A1 vs Mini Cooper vs Ford Fiesta Vignale: high-spec hatchback shoot-out