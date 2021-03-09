BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Fiesta Active prototype previews 2022 facelift
UP NEXT
Updated Volvo XC60, S90 and V90 gain Google infotainment

Ford Fiesta Active prototype previews 2022 facelift

Popular supermini is due to be refreshed after four years on sale, and new mule hints at design overhaul
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
9 March 2021

Just a month after our first sighting of a camouflaged Ford Focus prototype, its smaller Fiesta sibling has been spotted with suggestions of a similar design overhaul for 2022. 

The popular supermini has been on sale for nearly four years so is due a substantial mid-life update to keep it competitive in light of newer rivals. The newer Vauxhall Corsa - which has an electric option, unlike the Fiesta - is currently outselling the Ford in the UK, and by the time the wraps come off, the Volkswagen Polo, Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza will each have been updated too.

As was the case with the Focus mule spotted last month, the Fiesta looks to hide a new-look front end under its bulky camouflage. Unusually, the supermini's front grille looks to have been reduced, rather than expanded, for the facelifted car, and new designs have been ushered in for the headlights and lower bumper. 

At this stage, changes to the rear end look to be a lot more subtle; the layout of the disguise suggests we will see new-shape brake light clusters and potentially a restyled bootlid.

This prototype being the jacked-up Active variant, it wears chunky body cladding and roof rails and rides higher than the standard Fiesta, but it can otherwise be expected to preview design changes for the entire Fiesta range. 

A more subtle model year update in 2020 removed diesel power from the Fiesta in the UK, while a new 48V mild-hybrid petrol option was added to the line-up. Ford's smallest car is now powered exclusively by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine - with or without electric assistance - in its standard form, with a choice of power outputs. The Fiesta ST performance variant uses a 197bhp non-hybridised 1.5-litre unit.

There have not been any indications of significant alterations to this powertrain line-up for the facelift. The newer Puma crossover, which shares the bulk of its underpinnings with the Fiesta, uses the same engines, and the lack of any warning stickers or obvious charging ports means this protoype isn't testing a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

Ford recently announced plans, however, for its European passenger car line-up to be entirely electric by 2030, and as part of that, it will introduce a PHEV version of every model by the middle of 2026.

The timings of the company's strategy place question marks over the Fiesta's future, as the current car's lifecycle is set to end in 2024/2025, but any ICE variant introduced after that date would have only a few years on sale before Ford ditches fossil fuels.

The factory that builds the Fiesta in Cologne, Germany, is to be transformed into an EV production hub and will first produce Ford's "first European-built, volume, all-electric passenger vehicle for European customers" using Volkswagen's MEB EV platform. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

1 Alpina XB7 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpina XB7 2021 UK review

1 Kia Stonic 48v 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

1 Tolman Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2021 first drive review hero front

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus by Tolman Engineering 2021 UK review

1 Audi E tron GT 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Fiesta

Ford Fiesta

In remaking Britain’s best-selling car, Ford has trodden lightly with the new Fiesta. But does the all-new supermini do enough to keep its place at the head of the table?

Read our review
Back to top

The current Fiesta is scheduled to be built alongside the new electric car until the end of its production run.

READ MORE

2022 Ford Focus facelift to bring updated styling

Ford line-up to go all-electric in Europe by 2030​

Diesel Ford Fiesta axed in UK as mild-hybrid petrol introduced​

 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 3dr
2015
£4,700
74,381miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 3dr
2015
£4,895
63,136miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style 3dr
2014
£4,989
89,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost Titanium 5dr
2014
£4,995
82,616miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 3dr
2014
£4,995
64,656miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Studio 3dr
2016
£5,200
43,673miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Studio 3dr
2016
£5,203
49,131miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost Zetec 3dr
2014
£5,290
63,326miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost Zetec 5dr
2014
£5,300
76,942miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

1 Alpina XB7 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpina XB7 2021 UK review

1 Kia Stonic 48v 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

1 Tolman Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2021 first drive review hero front

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus by Tolman Engineering 2021 UK review

1 Audi E tron GT 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives