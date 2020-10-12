BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Diesel Ford Fiesta axed in UK as mild-hybrid petrol introduced
UP NEXT
Analysis: Why the UK car market is healthier than it looks

Diesel Ford Fiesta axed in UK as mild-hybrid petrol introduced

Fiesta is now petrol-only in UK, with Ford citing "very, very low" sales volumes for diesel supermini
News
1 min read
12 October 2020

Ford has removed diesel variants for the Fiesta from price lists as sales of oil-burning cars fall to their lowest point in decades.

Confirmed by a spokesman for the brand, the ever-popular supermini was previously available with two 1.5-litre four-cylinder TDCi units putting out 84bhp and 118bhp. 

However, both have been taken off sale to coincide with the introduction of the Fiesta MHEV, a 48V mild-hybrid version of the 1.0-litre Ecoboost turbo petrol. 

At the launch of the current, eighth-generation Fiesta in 2017, Ford predicted diesel variants would account for around 9% of the Fiesta’s UK volume. The UK spokesman confirmed that volumes are indeed “very, very low” and have been declining steadily in line with market trends.  

Sales of diesel cars in general have been declining for the past half-decade across Europe, with blame laid at the door of the Volkswagen Group Dieselgate scandal and subsequent shifts in public - and government - opinions on the fuel.

From a 50% market share in 2014, the fuel made up just 18.4% of sales in September 2020 as hybrids and EVs continued to gain ground.

Manufacturers are slowly killing off diesel variants of existing models; for example, Mazda confirmed last week that its 6 saloon and estate (a company car favourite that used to have a diesel-heavy mix) will become petrol-only later this year. 

Read more

Ford Fiesta 1.0 MHEV ST-Line X 2020 UK review

Ford Focus ST Estate 2.0 EcoBlue 2019 review​

2020 Ford Focus gains mild hybrid options, new Zetec variant​

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Ford Fiesta EcoBoost mHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta 1.0 MHEV ST-Line X 2020 UK review
Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
2020 Citroen C3 Flair Plus - hero front
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 110 Flair Plus 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Fiesta

Ford Fiesta

In remaking Britain’s best-selling car, Ford has trodden lightly with the new Fiesta. But does the all-new supermini do enough to keep its place at the head of the table?

Read our review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Ford Fiesta EcoBoost mHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta 1.0 MHEV ST-Line X 2020 UK review
Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
2020 Citroen C3 Flair Plus - hero front
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 110 Flair Plus 2020 UK review
View all latest drives