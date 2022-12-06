Fisker Pear delayed to 2025 as start-up finalises battery supplier

The Fisker Pear will cost less than £28,000 when it's launched in the UK, founder and CEO Henrik Fisker has said – although this has been delayed to 2025.
The Pear – whose name stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution – will be positioned below the upcoming Fisker Ocean in the American start-up’s range and is being designed to minimise cost.
Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference, Fisker said: “Our next vehicle will start probably under £28,000, and it will be quite radical. In fact, it’s so radical that we actually have to make some new production methods.”
The Pear will use a dedicated steel chassis designed to have 25% fewer parts than a conventional platform in a process that he dubbed “steel-plus-plus”.
It will also offer a bare-bones interior with "zero moving parts" – “we don't have the typical centre console that you can open up, and the typical glove compartment, and all these types of things” – to free up budget for a large infotainment screen.
Fisker continued: “Today we see the buyers care about how big the screen is in the car and how connected the car is. They don't necessarily care about some of these other typical automotive-related things.”
Key to this approach will be an on-board computer using fewer, more centralised ECUs.
Chief technology officer Burkhard Huhnke said in February that this approach reduces the material cost of the vehicle and “increases the performance drastically”.
Chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker said the Pear will be “driven by software, not hardware”, and Fisker today added that his firm’s staff roll comprises “more than 50% software engineers”.
Two battery sizes will be offered: one giving 100-150 miles of range, aimed at city buyers, and another giving 300-plus miles.
Join the debate
Add your comment
You won't get any change from £30k.
If a Pear costs £25k, will it cost £12.5k for one?
My problem with Fisker Inc and some of the other new entrants/disrupters to the auto industry is that it's all jam tomorrow spiced with more than a taste of tech bro horse manure. The Fisker company seems to fit in to this catagory,the first Fisker company folded after the battery manufactuer for the Karma sports car went out of business after about a couple of thousand units had been built.
Fisker v2 still has yet to deliver a single Ocean,it's going to be built by the highly respected Magna Steyr in Austria and deliveries later this year. It's the location of where the Pear will be built in the former GM Lordstown Assembly plant that built such quality vehicles as the Vega and it's other versions,industrial relations at the plant were very poor and the General closed the plant.
Having said that GM seems a model employer compared to Foxconn whose treatment of it's employees in mainland China & Taiwan has attracted international disapproval. Will the Pear actually get built in Ohio and will it cost £28k here in Blighty ? lets wait and see .