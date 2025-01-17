The first photos of the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc have been leaked online ahead of its official reveal, which is expected to take place later this year.

The pictures, which appear to have been taken from a prototype’s infotainment or instrument screens, reveal it to be a more aggressive-looking proposition than the current T-Roc. It gets a more prominent front grille, slimmer headlights and large aero disc-style wheels, plus LED light bars at the front and rear ends.

The look brings the T-Roc into line with the new Passat, Tiguan and Golf launched last year.

It is also expected to share much of its technical make-up with those cars, most likely using the same MQB Evo platform and their petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains.

The Golf, for example, is offered with powerplants that range from a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol four-pot to a 2.0-litre diesel four with 114bhp.

This could also pave the way for the T-Roc to receive its first plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Golf’s set-up pairs the 1.5-litre petrol unit with a 19.7kWh (usable capacity) battery and a 107bhp e-motor for a combined 201bhp and 88 miles of electric range.

Hybridising a popular model – the T-Roc was VW’s second best-selling SUV last year, and SUVs accounted for 47% of its total 4.8 million sales – would surely help the firm to comply with stricter fleet emissions targets that come into effect in Europe from this year.

These require a manufacturer’s total car sales for the year to average emissions of 93.6g/km of CO2, down from the 95g/km requirement of the past five years.

The existing T-Roc’s powertrains all emit well more than 100g/km, whereas the Golf eHybrid PHEV is rated at just 6g/km.

An electric version is not expected to be offered, despite Volkswagen having previously trademarked the ID Roc name. This gap in the brand’s line-up is instead expected to be filled by an upcoming model that is based on a development of the ID 3’s MEB platform and is due in 2026.