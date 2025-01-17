BACK TO ALL NEWS
First pictures of new 2025 Volkswagen T-Roc leaked
First pictures of new 2025 Volkswagen T-Roc leaked

Images posted to online forums reveal a more aggressive look in line with the new Tiguan

Charlie Martin
17 January 2025

The first photos of the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc have been leaked online ahead of its official reveal, which is expected to take place later this year.

The pictures, which appear to have been taken from a prototype’s infotainment or instrument screens, reveal it to be a more aggressive-looking proposition than the current T-Roc. It gets a more prominent front grille, slimmer headlights and large aero disc-style wheels, plus LED light bars at the front and rear ends.

The look brings the T-Roc into line with the new Passat, Tiguan and Golf launched last year.

It is also expected to share much of its technical make-up with those cars, most likely using the same MQB Evo platform and their petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains. 

The Golf, for example, is offered with powerplants that range from a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol four-pot to a 2.0-litre diesel four with 114bhp.

This could also pave the way for the T-Roc to receive its first plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Golf’s set-up pairs the 1.5-litre petrol unit with a 19.7kWh (usable capacity) battery and a 107bhp e-motor for a combined 201bhp and 88 miles of electric range.

2025 Volkswagen T-Roc leak side

Hybridising a popular model – the T-Roc was VW’s second best-selling SUV last year, and SUVs accounted for 47% of its total 4.8 million sales – would surely help the firm to comply with stricter fleet emissions targets that come into effect in Europe from this year.

These require a manufacturer’s total car sales for the year to average emissions of 93.6g/km of CO2, down from the 95g/km requirement of the past five years.

The existing T-Roc’s powertrains all emit well more than 100g/km, whereas the Golf eHybrid PHEV is rated at just 6g/km.

An electric version is not expected to be offered, despite Volkswagen having previously trademarked the ID Roc name. This gap in the brand’s line-up is instead expected to be filled by an upcoming model that is based on a development of the ID 3’s MEB platform and is due in 2026.

The new T-Roc will be revealed in the coming months and UK deliveries are expected to start before the end of the year. 

Prices are expected to rise slightly compared with those of the current car, which starts at £29,045.

A spokesperson for VW declined to comment on the new T-Roc.

Peter Cavellini 17 January 2025

Moo moo! Just joining the rest of the Herd of look a like crossover.

