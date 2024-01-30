BACK TO ALL NEWS
Watch: 600bhp Jeep Wagoneer S outpaces Tesla Model Y

Jeep's second EV will be revealed on 30 May, with performance that outstrips even the V8 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
22 May 2024

The new Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV will be revealed on 30 May, claiming sports car levels of performance and a range of more than 300 miles.

Launching in the autumn, the Wagoneer S will be Jeep's first electric car to go on sale globally, with the much smaller Avenger restricted to Europe. Sales are due to begin in the UK early next year. 

Ahead of the model's official debut in New York at the end of the month, Jeep has released a preview video that shows the Wagoneer S going up against its primary rival, the Tesla Model Y, at California's Willow Springs Raceway.

The 600bhp Jeep is shown to outpace the most potent Performance version of Tesla's crossover in a 0-60mph sprint, clocking a time of 3.4sec compared with the 483bhp Model Y's 3.5sec.

The Wagoneer S is aided off the line by 617lb ft of torque. That is almost as much as the raucous supercharged V8 that powers the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk - which, Jeep notes, is about to superseded as the brand's quickest-accelerating car. 

The range-topper – which adopts a sleek new look far removed from the straight-edged Jeeps that have gone before – will arrive with a raft of premium features, Jeep has promised.

In images revealed earlier this year, the Wagoneer's cabin is shown to have at least four digital screens: a digital dial display behind the steering wheel, a large central infotainment touchscreen, a smaller touchscreen below that for controlling features such as the climate control and another large touchscreen for the front passenger.

The Wagoneer S also features several buttons on the steering wheel, plus what appear to be haptic feedback buttons on the centre of the dashboard.

Jeep says a panoramic sunroof is also standard, along with ambient lighting, and a 19-speaker audio system will be available as an option. 

The Wagoneer S will be one of the first models to sit on Jeep parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Large architecture, shared with the Wrangler-esque Recon, which is due a few months later. 

In the US, Jeep already sells combustion-engined Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, having revived the storied name – first used in 1962 – in 2020 as the base for a new family of premium SUVs.

jason_recliner 1 February 2024
Looks awful, like a facelifted Velar.
FastRenaultFan 30 January 2024
It looks like a Ssangyong or whatever it is they are are calling themselves these days at the front so that is either good for Ssangyong or Ssangyong have great spies lol.
ianp55 30 January 2024

The interior really isn't that much is it,why would any car need four screens anyway? it's bulk is quite oppressive it's far too large for UK let alone European roads, Will this reverse Jeep UK's sales decline the last flagship the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk sold in very tiny numbers here and Jeep seems to have lost the cachet it had twenty years ago and the list  prices here have risen sharply  so I wouldn't imagine that it will be a familiar sight here on our roads 

