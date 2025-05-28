Stellantis has announced ex-Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa as its new CEO, replacing Carlos Tavares, who left the firm late last year.

The appointment is subject to a meeting of shareholders in the coming days, but in order to "give him full authority and ensure an efficient transition", the Stellantis board has granted Filosa CEO powers effective from 23 June.

Filosa will report to Stellantis chairman John Elkann – who has led the search for a new CEO – and will name a new leadership team for the 14 brands under the Stellantis umbrella next month.