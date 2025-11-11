Mercedes-Benz has released the first official pictures and details of the second-generation GLB, which will be revealed next month with both combustion and electric powertrains.

The German marque has described the new compact SUV – which will also replace the EQB – as a “massive step up” from the original GLB, pointing to a much-improved interior.

Notably, the Mk2 GLB adopts the same screen-heavy interior as the new CLA. This is dominated by the MBUX Superscreen, which brings together the 10.25in instrument cluster, 14in touchscreen and 14in passenger display.

It also gets Mercedes’ new steering wheel design, which brings back rockers and physical switches. This was introduced in the new GLC electric SUV and will eventually be adopted across the brand's line-up.

Mercedes said it has also improved comfort: second-row passengers now get more leg room, head room and seats with better support, especially under the thighs. Those in the front also benefit from increased head room.

What’s more, the rear bench can now be adjusted to either allow more leg room in the second row or more space for those in the third row (in cars specified with seven seats). The backrest can also be angled for greater comfort.

For those in the third row (pictured below), Merecedes said the fold-away seats are easier to get into, thanks to that greater adjustability of the second row.

Like the new CLA and GLC, the GLB gets the option of a large panoramic sunroof that can be programmed to feature an array of illuminated three-pointed stars.

Externally, the GLB retains the distinctive upright silhouette introduced by the current car in 2019 but is slightly longer, taller and wider – which allows for that added interior space.