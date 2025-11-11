BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First images of new Mercedes GLB ahead of December debut
First images of new Mercedes GLB ahead of December debut

Next-generation SUV will be revealed on 8 December ahead of deliveries beginning in early 2026

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
11 November 2025

Mercedes-Benz has released the first official pictures and details of the second-generation GLB, which will be revealed next month with both combustion and electric powertrains.

The German marque has described the new compact SUV – which will also replace the EQB – as a “massive step up” from the original GLB, pointing to a much-improved interior.

Notably, the Mk2 GLB adopts the same screen-heavy interior as the new CLA. This is dominated by the MBUX Superscreen, which brings together the 10.25in instrument cluster, 14in touchscreen and 14in passenger display. 

It also gets Mercedes’ new steering wheel design, which brings back rockers and physical switches. This was introduced in the new GLC electric SUV and will eventually be adopted across the brand's line-up.

Mercedes said it has also improved comfort: second-row passengers now get more leg room, head room and seats with better support, especially under the thighs. Those in the front also benefit from increased head room.

What’s more, the rear bench can now be adjusted to either allow more leg room in the second row or more space for those in the third row (in cars specified with seven seats). The backrest can also be angled for greater comfort.

For those in the third row (pictured below), Merecedes said the fold-away seats are easier to get into, thanks to that greater adjustability of the second row.

Like the new CLA and GLC, the GLB gets the option of a large panoramic sunroof that can be programmed to feature an array of illuminated three-pointed stars.

Externally, the GLB retains the distinctive upright silhouette introduced by the current car in 2019 but is slightly longer, taller and wider – which allows for that added interior space.

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews

The new images released by Mercedes show the GLB testing in wintry conditions at the firm's test facility in Sindelfingen, Germany. The car is being exposed to temperatures of -40deg C as part of its final round of testing.

Autocar understands the new GLB will also adopt a bolder-looking front end with new lighting signatures. These changes have been made possible by a switch to the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), this being the fourth model to use the platform. The current GLB sits on the older Modular Front Architecture (MFA), which will be phased out in 2026.

Priced from around £45,000, the new Audi Q3 and BMW X1 rival will follow its CLA platform-mate in being offered with electric and petrol drivetrains. Both variants will wear the GLB badge, meaning the EQB moniker will disappear.

In a bid to further extend the model’s appeal, the GLB will also receive a wider range of styling options, including an off-road package that brings a more rugged look similar to that of Mercedes’ original GLB concept, which was revealed in 2019.

The move comes as prospective buyers continue to seek a more off-road-led appearance for SUV models, a senior insider involved in the new model’s development has told Autocar.

The electric version of the GLB forgoes the 400V electrical architecture of today’s EQB for a more advanced 800V system that supports both single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive variants.

Power outputs are expected to range from around 230bhp to 355bhp, with battery capacities spanning 58kWh to 85kWh.

While the GLB will primarily be sold as an EV, mild-hybrid petrol versions will also be available. These will be fitted with a new electrified 1.5-litre turbo four-pot produced by Geely- and Renault-owned engine specialist Horse.

Outputs of 136bhp and 190bhp will be sent to the GLB's front wheels as standard, with four-wheel drive offered on high-specification models.

The new car is scheduled to reach UK showrooms in electric form first in early 2026, with mild-hybrid versions following by the end of the year.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 11 November 2025

That reminds me, must get Christmas tree lights down from loft.

