First drive: 2024 Skoda Superb prototype review

New flagship estate, due next year, shows its hand early in prototype guise
21 July 2023

The SUV trend is snowballing at quite a rate, but as a large family car, the Skoda Superb Estate is still one of the best. It might lack the visual presence of its Kodiaq stablemate, but it’s enormous, comfortable, fine riding and competitively priced, and it offers a wide range of engines that are cheap to run. So its fourth-generation successor will have big shoes to fill when it arrives in 2024.

The new Superb hatch and estate share much of their architecture with the jointly developed Volkswagen Passat. The styling is still smart but updated (such as with slimmer headlights and tail-lights) to bring it in line with the new Kodiaq, launching at a similar time. The new Superb Estate is 40mm longer and 5mm taller than its predecessor, with the vast boot increasing from 660 to 690 litres – more than in the Peugeot 508 SW and rugged-looking Citroën C5 X.

Prices, trim levels and specs will be confirmed in November 2023, but there will be a standard Superb, a sportier-looking Sportline version and the luxury-focused Laurin & Klement trim. The slightly raised and more rugged-looking Scout estate will not be offered in the UK.

At launch, there will be three petrol engines, two diesels and a plug-in hybrid, all fitted with an automatic gearbox as standard. The entry-level 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol is the only one with mild-hybrid tech. It’s smooth and quiet and has enough power if you don’t tend to carry a car full of occupants. For more grunt, there’s a 2.0-litre petrol with 201bhp or four-wheel drive and 261bhp. The most powerful 190bhp diesel also drives all four wheels, while the 148bhp diesel feels more lively than the 1.5-litre petrol, with plenty of torque that surges you forward effortlessly.

The plug-in hybrid makes a big leap in battery size and range over the outgoing Superb. As before, a petrol engine combines with an electric motor, but a 25.7kWh battery (the outgoing iV’s is 12.7kWh) is good for a 62-mile EV range. There’s the ability to charge at 50kW, while the slower, 11kW output will charge from 0-100% in two and a half hours.

The latest version of adaptive suspension (now called Dynamic Chassis Control Pro) is available and stiffens or softens the ride depending on the selected drive mode. On the prototypes we drove, we sampled only the Normal setting, which does a good job of ironing out bumps. The suspension remains settled, while body control over undulating roads is well contained. Earlier models of the outgoing Superb struggled to deal with this, resulting in a constant (if slight) ‘floating’ sensation. Overall, this option makes the Superb a calming long-distance cruiser.

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

The Skoda Superb never had a problem with space but this latest generation gets even more. It's also lighter, cleaner, more frugal and better equipped than ever before

Other than a slight grumble from the diesel motor on start-up, little engine noise filters through to occupants. There’s a minor level of vibration through the floor, but road and wind noise are well contained.

The Superb’s interior promises to be the most comfortable version yet, with even more space and a massaging function in the front. Rear passengers get a fold-down centre armrest that can now extend and slide forwards – handy when using the integrated tablet holder.

The gear selector is mounted on the steering column, which frees up extra storage space in the centre console. A 12.9in infotainment touchscreen will feature with user-friendly physical rotary controls.

Skoda Superb
1 Skoda Superb Estate 2021 RT update hero front
In short, Skoda hasn’t jeopardised what made the Superb such a strong family car. If the Kodiaq is too bulky for you, or you don’t need seven seats, this car has a lot going for it.

Price Circa £35,000 (est) Engine 4 cyls in line, 1498cc, turbocharged, petrol, plus 48V ISG Power 148bhp Torque 184lb ft (est) Gearbox 7-spd dual-clutch automatic, FWD Kerb weight 1500kg (est) 0-62mph 9.2sec (est) Top speed 133mph (est) Economy 45mpg (est) CO2 145g/km, 34% (est) Rivals Peugeot 508, Volkswagen Passat Estate

