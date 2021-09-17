BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat 500X crossover gets new convertible option for £23,975

Compact SUV goes after the VW T-Roc Cabriolet with an electronically folding fabric roof
17 September 2021

Fiat has revealed that the 500X Dolcevita – a soft-top version of its compact crossover - will come to the UK this year, priced from £23,975.

The Dolcevita is equipped with a roll-back fabric roof, similar to the smaller Fiat 500 Cabrio's, that can be opened in 15sec at vehicle speeds of up to 62mph. Ten exterior paint colours are available and the canvas roof can be selected in black, red or grey. 

Fiat says the model will provide drivers with “the option of combining open-air driving with everyday versatility and practicality.” Volkswagen is currently the only mainstream manufacturer to offer a soft-top crossover, T-Roc Cabriolet, although the entire roof on that car can be lowered, rather than just the central section. 

Related articles

Three specification levels are available for the Dolcevita. The entry-level Connect trim includes a 7.0in infotainment display, a DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Black seats are standard, as are a leather steering wheel, blacked-out windows, foglights and 17in alloy wheels. 

The mid-range Cross adds new seat upholstery with a camouflage design, vinyl inserts, 19in alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning and parking sensors. 

Top-of-the-range Sport models gain black exterior design features, including 19in alloy wheels, side skirts and rear spoiler. Changes have also been made to the interior, which gets black, fabric sport seats featuring red stitching and a ‘500’ logo and a matt titanium dashboard.

Two petrol powertrains are available from launch: a 120bhp 1.0-litre engine with a manual gearbox and 150bhp 1.0-litre with a dual-clutch automatic. Both engines are available for all three specification levels. 

Orders for the 500X Dolcevita are open now, with the first model deliveries expected later this year. 

rmcondo 17 September 2021

Somebody saying or writing some old nonsense doesn’t make it true. It’s a sunroof and nothing about it makes it a competitor to a convertible. Tell it like it is and don’t make yourself look stupid.

This is an old and obsolete model with a poor reputation that will not survive Stellantis shakeups. Eventually, of course, there will be a Fiat small Crossover based on the smallest Peugeot one. Everything prior to that is stock clearance 

ianp55 17 September 2021

The 500X has always been overshadowed by it's Jeep Renegade sibling and it's difficult to see how this sunroof option will change the situation. Personally I've never understood FIAT's strategy of attaching the 500 moniker to it's MPV & SUV ranges,surely it would have been a better strategy to give each model it's own identity rather that attach it to the 500's coat tails

abkq 17 September 2021

I had no idea Fiat was still making this bloated cousin of the 500

