Fiat 500X crossover gets new convertible option for £23,975

Fiat has revealed that the 500X Dolcevita – a soft-top version of its compact crossover - will come to the UK this year, priced from £23,975.

The Dolcevita is equipped with a roll-back fabric roof, similar to the smaller Fiat 500 Cabrio's, that can be opened in 15sec at vehicle speeds of up to 62mph. Ten exterior paint colours are available and the canvas roof can be selected in black, red or grey.

Fiat says the model will provide drivers with “the option of combining open-air driving with everyday versatility and practicality.” Volkswagen is currently the only mainstream manufacturer to offer a soft-top crossover, T-Roc Cabriolet, although the entire roof on that car can be lowered, rather than just the central section.

Three specification levels are available for the Dolcevita. The entry-level Connect trim includes a 7.0in infotainment display, a DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Black seats are standard, as are a leather steering wheel, blacked-out windows, foglights and 17in alloy wheels.

The mid-range Cross adds new seat upholstery with a camouflage design, vinyl inserts, 19in alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning and parking sensors.

Top-of-the-range Sport models gain black exterior design features, including 19in alloy wheels, side skirts and rear spoiler. Changes have also been made to the interior, which gets black, fabric sport seats featuring red stitching and a ‘500’ logo and a matt titanium dashboard.

Two petrol powertrains are available from launch: a 120bhp 1.0-litre engine with a manual gearbox and 150bhp 1.0-litre with a dual-clutch automatic. Both engines are available for all three specification levels.

Orders for the 500X Dolcevita are open now, with the first model deliveries expected later this year.

