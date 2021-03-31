BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat Hey Google special editions bring voice assistant
Mercedes-AMG reveals new PHEV tech, promising 800bhp-plus

Fiat Hey Google special editions bring voice assistant

500, 500X and 500L all get bespoke interior trim and infotainment upgrades
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
31 March 2021

Fiat has partnered with Google to launch special editions of the 500 city car, 500X crossover and 500L MPV featuring styling elements and the tech firm's assistance system.

The latest in a long line of special editions from Fiat, the 500 Hey Google models included the last version of the Hey Google assistant, which allows for voice control and also enables users to check information about their car via their smartphone or a Google Nest Hub.

The cars are also fitted with the latest version of Fiat’s telematics box, which can be controlled using Hey Google and will monitor a car’s location and journeys made. It will also send notifications if someone tries to steal the car, it leaves a set area or exceeds a given speed.

The three models feature a series of special design elements, including a special two-tone white-and-gloss-black livery and Hey Google badges on the wheel arches and embroidered into the seats, which Fiat claims is the first time it has been featured on a car. The central pillars are embellished with the Hey Google ‘molecules’ design.  

The 500 Hey Google is available in hatchback and cabriolet versions and is fitted with the 69bhp mild-hybrid petrol powertrain, 15in alloy wheels, sports steering wheel and a new matt silver dashboard fascia. The hatchback costs £16,005 and the cabrio £18,665.

The 500X and 500L Hey Google models both sit on 16in alloy wheels and feature new seats and matt silver dashboards. The 500X is offered with a 118bhp 1.2-litre and 148bhp 1.3-litre petrol engines costing £20,764 and £23,264 respectively, plus 94bhp and 128bhp diesels are available in some markets.

The 500L is offered with a 94bhp 1.4-litre petrol engine priced at £20,345, and a 94bhp 1.3-litre diesel engine is also offered in some markets.

All of the Hey Google editions will also come with a welcome kit, which includes a Google Nest hub and a special key cover.

The Hey Google editions are only offered on the ICE 500 models and not the new 500 Electric. Deliveries will start in mid-April.

