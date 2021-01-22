Fiat 500 line-up refreshed in UK for 2021

The conventionally fuelled Fiat 500 model line has been updated for 2021 to coincide with the arrival of the all-new 500 Electric.

The 500 is now powered exclusively by Fiat's new 1.0-litre mild hybrid petrol powertrain with 69bhp and 68lb ft, while the 500X is offered with a 118bhp non-electrified 1.0-litre engine or a 148bhp 1.3-litre unit. The 500L gets a 1.4-litre engine with 94bhp.

The 500 city car, 500X crossover and 500L MPV are each available in five new trim levels that promise "a high standard of specification".

Pop trim opens the range for all three models, bringing a new Sicilian Orange paint option and blue interior upholstery. Prices start from £13,270 for the 500, £19,860 for the 500X and £18,030 for the 500L.

Higher up the range is Connect trim, which adds an upgraded infotainment system, cruise control, parking sensors, a sports steering wheel, 15in alloy wheels and foglights for the 500. At this level, the 500X gains rear privacy glass, LED daytime running lights and rain-sensing wipers, while the 500L gets colour-coded wing mirrors.

The range splits above Connect, with the smaller 500 receiving a bespoke Dolcevita trim and the two larger cars offered in ruggedly styled Cross trim. Dolcevita, from £15,000, gives the city car retro-inspired design cues, including a colour-coded dashboard and chrome trim details, as well as an optional two-tone livery. Cross brings camouflage-style seats, a chunky bodykit and a raft of added equipment for the bigger cars from £20,430.

The three 500 variants share a top-spec Sport trim, which brings optional matt grey paint and bespoke badging, performance-inspired wheels and added interior technology.

Fiat will start taking orders for the refreshed model range in early February, with customer deliveries following shortly afterwards.

