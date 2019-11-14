Updated: More details on new 612bhp V8-powered Ferrari Roma

Ferrari has revealed a new 612bhp V8 front-engined coupé called the Roma. While it shares some underpinnings with the Portofino drop-top, the new machine features bold new styling and is described by the Italian firm as an all-new model.

The fifth new model Ferrari has launched in 2019, the Roma is termed a "2+" coupé, which Ferrari says features “refined proportions and timeless design”, while offering “unparalleled performance and handling.”

The two-door Roma, which is set to rival the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT, features a bold grille at the end of its elongated front bonnet, with sharp lines over the bold wheel arches. The back features a sloping rear window, distinctive narrow lights and quad exhausts. An active rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen deploys automatically at high speeds for optimal downforce.

The Roma is powered by a revamped version of the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine used in the Portofino drop-top and elsewhere in Ferrari's line-up, albeit using the eight-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.