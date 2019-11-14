Updated: More details on new 612bhp V8-powered Ferrari Roma

Ferrari has revealed a new 612bhp V8 front-engined coupé called the Roma. While it shares some underpinnings with the Portofino drop-top, the new machine features bold new styling and is described by the Italian firm as an all-new model.
The fifth new model Ferrari has launched in 2019, the Roma is termed a "2+" coupé, which Ferrari says features “refined proportions and timeless design”, while offering “unparalleled performance and handling.”
The two-door Roma, which is set to rival the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT, features a bold grille at the end of its elongated front bonnet, with sharp lines over the bold wheel arches. The back features a sloping rear window, distinctive narrow lights and quad exhausts. An active rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen deploys automatically at high speeds for optimal downforce.
The Roma is powered by a revamped version of the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine used in the Portofino drop-top and elsewhere in Ferrari's line-up, albeit using the eight-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.
martin_66
Nothing new to see here, move along........
It’s a Jaguar F Type with a Ferrari badge on it (with a few elements stolen from Aston Martin).
I’ve seen plagiarism before but this is ridiculous. I love Ferraris but this is lazy in the extreme.
Reasonable
Aston?
I thought this was an Aston Martin at a first glance... not sure why this needs to exist.
Big Jeff
Reasonable wrote:
because shareholders
martin_66
To clarify.....
Despite my previous comment I do think this looks really nice, and much more like an everyday sports car than the rest of the range.
its just, if a Jaguar F Type and and Aston Martin Vantage had sex, this is what their child would look like.
scrap
martin_66 wrote:
Agree. It's the most conservative Ferrari in a long time and doesn't really push the envelope in any way. But it looks really nicely done.
tomu74
Smooth
but I wish they'd made the Alfieri
martin_66
Next year?
Er......isn’t the Alfieri a Maserati? A quick hunt on the interweb suggests that it is coming next year, so you won’t have to wait long!
Peter Cavellini
Jaguar be damned!
Yes, there's the slight suggestion of F type about the rear quarter,but , if you took the badges of?, I'd say Ferrari first,and, being positive, it's good to see Ferrari with a new shape, the only thing I'd say negative is, in the price point it'll be sold at, it's a little underpowered....
Ex Cop
Peter Cavellini wrote:
It has 612 hp/ 620 PS (Autocar figure incorrect) - maybe that extra 10 hp will change your opinion - LOL.
martin_66
Seriously?
it has over 600 bhp and will do 0 - 62 in 3.4 secs. How much power do you need?
