Updated: More details on new 612bhp V8-powered Ferrari Roma

New two-seater, which produces 612bhp from Ferrari's V8 turbo motor, is claimed to offer "unparalleled performance"
James Attwood, digital editor
14 November 2019

Ferrari has revealed a new 612bhp V8 front-engined coupé called the Roma. While it shares some underpinnings with the Portofino drop-top, the new machine features bold new styling and is described by the Italian firm as an all-new model.

The fifth new model Ferrari has launched in 2019, the Roma is termed a "2+" coupé, which Ferrari says features “refined proportions and timeless design”, while offering “unparalleled performance and handling.” 

The two-door Roma, which is set to rival the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT, features a bold grille at the end of its elongated front bonnet, with sharp lines over the bold wheel arches. The back features a sloping rear window, distinctive narrow lights and quad exhausts. An active rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen deploys automatically at high speeds for optimal downforce. 

The Roma is powered by a revamped version of the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine used in the Portofino drop-top and elsewhere in Ferrari's line-up, albeit using the eight-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

In the Roma, the unit delivers 612bhp between 5750 and 7500rpm, with 591lb ft of torque between 3000 and 5750rpm, up from 592bhp and 561lb ft in the Portofino. The version of this powerplant used in the recently launched F8 Tributo produces 710bhp. Ferrari claims a 0-62mph time of 3.4secs, and a top speed of more than 199mph. 

Ferrari also says it has 'completely redesigned' the exhaust system to incorporate petrol particulate filter technology and enhance its sound. 

Notably, the Roma has a dry weight of just 1472kg with lightweight options fitted, around 80kg less than the Portofino's dry weight. The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox alone weighs six kilograms less than the seven-speed unit in the Portofino, and is claimed to offer reduced fuel consumption, faster shifts and enhanced comfort in urban driving situations. 

The new model measures 4656mm long and is 1974mm wide, making it marginally shorter and narrower than the Portofino, while both models feature a wheelbase of 2670mm.

Inside, the driver is separated from the front-seat passenger by a central divider, in what Ferrari calls "an evolution of the dual cockpit concept that embraces the entire cabin rather than just the dashboard as was previously the case". The steering wheel is an all-new design, and hosts all the main driver settings to ensure constant focus on the road ahead. 

The traditional analogue speed and rev counter dials have been replaced by a 16in screen mounted behind the steering wheel, while a centrally mounted, vertically oriented 8.4in unit displays infotainment functions. 

A boot capacity of 345 litres is roughly equal to that of the Roma's AMG GT and Aston Martin Vantage rivals.

According to Ferrari, the Roma was named after the Italian capital – where it was revealed at a launch event – because it “is a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ’60s.” That implies that the machine will focus more on everyday usability and relaxed driving than being intended as a long-distance grand tourer.

The decision to introduce a new nameplate, rather than just producing a hard-top version of the Portofino, has likely been taken to target the car at a new audience. By turning the car into a "2+" coupé, it can likely broaden its offering at the entry level of its range. 

Earlier this year, Ferrari’s marketing chief, Enrico Galliera, told Autocar that the firm would become “less predictable” and said that at least one car it would reveal this year would be “in a new segment”. Ferrari's current focus is on increasing revenues rather than strictly increasing sales.

Read more

Ferrari tech boss on EVs, V12 and next LaFerrari

Ferrari unleashes new F8 Spider as McLaren 720S Spider rival

Ferrari wants to become 'less predictable'

Join the debate

Comments
29

martin_66

13 November 2019

It’s a Jaguar F Type with a Ferrari badge on it (with a few elements stolen from Aston Martin).

I’ve seen plagiarism before but this is ridiculous.  I love Ferraris but this is lazy in the extreme.

Reasonable

13 November 2019

I thought this was an Aston Martin at a first glance... not sure why this needs to exist.

Big Jeff

13 November 2019
Reasonable wrote:

I thought this was an Aston Martin at a first glance... not sure why this needs to exist.

 

because shareholders 

martin_66

13 November 2019

Despite my previous comment I do think this looks really nice, and much more like an everyday sports car than the rest of the range.

its just, if a Jaguar F Type and and Aston Martin Vantage had sex, this is what their child would look like.

scrap

13 November 2019
martin_66 wrote:

Despite my previous comment I do think this looks really nice, and much more like an everyday sports car than the rest of the range.

its just, if a Jaguar F Type and and Aston Martin Vantage had sex, this is what their child would look like.

 

Agree. It's the most conservative Ferrari in a long time and doesn't really push the envelope in any way. But it looks really nicely done.

tomu74

13 November 2019

but I wish they'd made the Alfieri 

martin_66

13 November 2019
tomu74 wrote:

but I wish they'd made the Alfieri 

Er......isn’t the Alfieri a Maserati?  A quick hunt on the interweb suggests that it is coming next year, so you won’t have to wait long!

Peter Cavellini

13 November 2019

 Yes, there's the slight suggestion of F type about the rear quarter,but , if you took the badges of?, I'd say Ferrari first,and, being positive, it's good to see Ferrari with a new shape, the only thing I'd say negative is, in the price point it'll be sold at, it's a little underpowered....

Ex Cop

14 November 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 the price point it'll be sold at, it's a little underpowered....

It has 612 hp/ 620 PS (Autocar figure incorrect) - maybe that extra 10 hp will change your opinion - LOL.

martin_66

13 November 2019

it has over 600 bhp and will do 0 - 62 in 3.4 secs.  How much power do you need?

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week