The wait list for the radical Renault 5 Turbo 3E has opened, pricing the extreme hot hatch from £135,000.

An electric reincarnation of the 5 Turbo of 1980, it is said by Renault to have created an entirely new segment: the 'mini-supercar'.

Renault Group design chief Laurens van den Acker said: "Essentially there were no restrictions with this. I think we're living in quite a good era in design at Renault Group at the moment. All our dreams seem to be coming true, and to do a little car with these proportions is a dream."

This was achieved through a one-of-a-kind role reversal between designers and engineers, he said: "We had designed a car before the engineers got their hands on it and then the engineers made it happen, whereas in a normal world it would be the other way around."

The 5 Turbo 3E is loosely based on today's retro-styled Renault 5 electric supermini but with a bespoke platform, its own bodywork and a pair of in-wheel motors.

These combine to produce a claimed 3540 lb ft of wheel torque, although the torque transferred to the road is likely to be more like 10% of that figure.

The resulting performance is a 0-62mph time expected to take less than 3.5sec, 0-120mph in under 9.0sec and a track-only top speed of 168mph.

The in-wheel motors are said to deliver their power to the rear wheels more immediately than conventional ones, while enabling more precise control of each wheel and providing a "significant" weight and space saving at the axle.

The technology – which Autocar understands has been supplied by British specialist Protean Electric – removes the need for an electronic differential.