One in every four new cars sold last month was electric, as EV registrations surged by a huge 41.7% compared with February 2024.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 21,244 new EVs were registered in the UK last month.

The SMMT attributed the significant growth to buyers rushing into electric cars to avoid being hit by incoming changes to their taxation.

From 1 April, drivers of EVs will be required to pay vehicle excise duty (VED) for the first time, at a flat rate of £195 per year; and those driving new EVs with a list price north of £40,000 will also need to pay the expensive car supplement – £3100 over the first six years of the car’s life.

While sales of electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars all rose last month, sales of petrol and diesel cars dropped.

Totals of 39,865 petrols (down 17.3% compared with February 2024) and 4241 diesels (down 15.1% year on year) were registered.

The drop in petrol car sales in particular meant the total number of cars registered fell by 1% compared with a year ago, at 84,054.

That made February the fifth consecutive month in which the UK’s new car market slumped – although there were some signs of recovery, as retail sales grew for the first time since August last year.

A total of 29,947 cars went to private buyers, up 4.6% compared with a year ago.

SMMT chief Mike Hawes said: “It is always dangerous to draw conclusions from a single month, especially one as small and volatile as February.

"With the all-important March number late change now upon us and tax changes taking effect in April that will, perversely, dissuade EV purchases, we expect significant demand for these new products next month. But long-term, EV consumers need carrots, not ever more sticks.”

The UK’s best-selling car last month was the Mini Cooper (sold in both UK-built petrol and Chinese-made EV guises), with 2074 registrations. It was followed by the Tesla Model 3 (1990 units) and Tesla Model Y (1861).