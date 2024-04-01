Electric Renault Clio due as family-friendly 5 sibling

Renault is set to launch an electric version of the next-generation Clio to sit above the reborn 5 as a slightly larger and more family-focused supermini.

As previously reported by Autocar, Renault will introduce a new-generation Clio in 2026.

In line with its commitment to provide small, affordable cars as it electrifies its line-up, the new Clio will continue to be offered with a full-hybrid petrol powertrain, but the flexibility of its architecture means an EV is possible too.

The electric Clio will sit on a variation of the new Ampr Small platform, which underpins the new Renault 5, while the combustion version will continue to use the CMF-B architecture that is underneath today’s car.

Ampr Small will be produced in three sizes – one for the 4 and 5 superminis, a smaller version for the reborn Twingo EV and a larger version that can be used for an electric Clio to directly rival the Peugeot e-208 and MG 4 EV.

While notionally separate architectures, Renault’s two B-segment platforms are closely related – with roughly 60% carry-over from CMF-B to its electric-only equivalent – so they share key mounting points, suspension structures and dimensions. This means they can accommodate the same body (or ‘top hat’) – and thus the petrol and electric Clio models can be fundamentally identical.

Autocar understands the new Clio will look substantially different from the current car, which itself bears a strong visual resemblance to the previous generation, launched in 2012. Renault design director Gilles Vidal is expected to bring the new Clio into line with the Mégane and Scenic EVs while drawing influence from the range-topping Austral and Rafale SUVs, leaving the retro cues to its smaller 4 and 5 platform-mates.

It will be around 20mm longer than the 5, putting it roughly in line with the current Clio, which measures 4053mm bumper to bumper. That small increase will not be obvious externally, but should allow for a tangible increase in load capacity and rear leg room.