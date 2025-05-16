BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Renault 4 goes 4x4 with rugged twin-motor concept
UP NEXT
Volkswagen developing "whole group" of "mind-blowing" GTI EVs

New Renault 4 goes 4x4 with rugged twin-motor concept

Small electric crossover gains a motor on the rear axle for 4WD – and it's looking likely for production

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
16 May 2025

Renault has strongly hinted that the new 4 crossover will gain a 4x4 variant with the unveiling of a new off-road-influenced concept called the Savane.

Reprising the name of an adventure-themed variant of the original Renault 4, this new concept rides 15mm higher than the standard car, features bespoke utility-style wheels wrapped in grippy Goodyear tyres, and is decked out inside with 'deep brown' textiled fabrics. 

It also has widened tracks and contrasting black body cladding in a nod to its enhanced off-road potential.

Related articles

But more importantly – as signalled by the bespoke 4x4 badging – the Savane is most obviously differentiated from the standard front-wheel-drive car by the addition of a second motor on the rear axle, to give permanent four-wheel drive. 

Renault has not given any technical details, but the FWD car comes with either a 118bhp or 148bhp motor, so if the 4x4 has another one of them at the back, it could produce somewhere in the region of 300bhp - which would give it comparable performance to the twin-motor Skoda Elroq vRS.

Renault has not officially stated its plans to introduce an AWD 4, but the Savane concept shows that its Ampr Small architecture can accommodate a dual-motor set-up, which the firm says shows the potential "to create a B-segment electric vehicle with four-wheel drive". 

A Renault spokesperson told Autocar that the firm is "currently studying the technical feasibility and the financial equation", but added: "We can't confirm anything yet about the arrival of a production 4x4."

If it reaches showrooms, the 4 4x4 will be among the smallest electric cars available with a twin-motor powertrain.  

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 14
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5
vw tayron 001
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Bentley Batur front lead
Bentley Batur
Bentley Batur

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Renault 4 2025 Review front tracking 0183

Renault 4

The R4 is back after a 30-year hiatus as a no-nonsense and practical electric crossover

Read our review
Back to top

The unveiling of a twin-motor 4 also opens the possibility of its lower-riding Renault 5 sibling adopting the same set-up, though it is unclear if that car's more compact body and floorpan would allow for the installation of a motor at the rear. 

The original 4 was always a more rugged and outdoorsy take on the people's car than the contemporary Renault 5 city car, though, and the two cars' electric descendants have taken on similar billings.

In fact, the new 4 was previewed in 2022 with an extreme rally raid-influenced concept called the Trophy - which nodded to the rallying prowess of its 1970s namesake, and strongly hinted at Renault's plans to one day introduce an off-road-ready variant. The company has never voiced any plans for a twin-motor 5.

If the smaller car can take a twin-motor set-up, though, it has significant implications for the 5-based Alpine A290 hot hatch, which would theoretically be in line for a substantial power boost and could take advantage of torque vectoring across its two axles to enhance its agility and responsiveness. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 16 May 2025

And most of us know this will end up parked up two wheels on the kerb outside some trendy bar, yes, it may be capable of doing off road but most just won't.

xxxx 16 May 2025

In a similar fashion to Ferrari's, Porsches pottering around the Waitrose carpark on Sundays rather than hacking round Brands Hatch. So What, it's their choice and their car. 

moosehound65 16 May 2025

build it - and they will come

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 14
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5
vw tayron 001
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Bentley Batur front lead
Bentley Batur
Bentley Batur

View all car reviews