Renault has strongly hinted that the new 4 crossover will gain a 4x4 variant with the unveiling of a new off-road-influenced concept called the Savane.
Reprising the name of an adventure-themed variant of the original Renault 4, this new concept rides 15mm higher than the standard car, features bespoke utility-style wheels wrapped in grippy Goodyear tyres, and is decked out inside with 'deep brown' textiled fabrics.
It also has widened tracks and contrasting black body cladding in a nod to its enhanced off-road potential.
But more importantly – as signalled by the bespoke 4x4 badging – the Savane is most obviously differentiated from the standard front-wheel-drive car by the addition of a second motor on the rear axle, to give permanent four-wheel drive.
Renault has not given any technical details, but the FWD car comes with either a 118bhp or 148bhp motor, so if the 4x4 has another one of them at the back, it could produce somewhere in the region of 300bhp - which would give it comparable performance to the twin-motor Skoda Elroq vRS.
Renault has not officially stated its plans to introduce an AWD 4, but the Savane concept shows that its Ampr Small architecture can accommodate a dual-motor set-up, which the firm says shows the potential "to create a B-segment electric vehicle with four-wheel drive".
A Renault spokesperson told Autocar that the firm is "currently studying the technical feasibility and the financial equation", but added: "We can't confirm anything yet about the arrival of a production 4x4."
If it reaches showrooms, the 4 4x4 will be among the smallest electric cars available with a twin-motor powertrain.
Join the debate
Add your comment
And most of us know this will end up parked up two wheels on the kerb outside some trendy bar, yes, it may be capable of doing off road but most just won't.
In a similar fashion to Ferrari's, Porsches pottering around the Waitrose carpark on Sundays rather than hacking round Brands Hatch. So What, it's their choice and their car.
build it - and they will come