Volkswagen reaches £698 million Dieselgate settlement in Germany

More than 260,000 owners of VW Group models will receive payout after car giant settles class action lawsuit in its home country
James Attwood, digital editor
28 February 2020

Volkswagen has agreed an €830 million (£698 million) payout to settle a class action lawsuit in Germany relating to the Dieselgate scandal.

The German car giant’s agreement with the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZBV) was reached after discussions between the two sides brokered by courts in Braunschweig, where the case had been logged.

The VZBZ organised the class action for German buyers of Volkswagen Group vehicles fitted with the ‘defeat device’ that enabled the machines to beat emissions tests. It is estimated that around 260,000 members of the class action will be eligible for a share in the payout. The amount each will receive will range from €1350 to €6257 (£1140 to £5300), depending on the age and model of their car.

To date, the scandal, which broke in 2015, has cost VW more than £25 billion in fines and costs. The VW Group previously reached settlements with American and Australian owners, and had previously said it would defend European claims, citing different regulations that it says it did not breach. 

Volkswagen still faces a number of class action suits in other countries, including the UK, where court proceedings began late last year.

READ MORE

VW Dieselgate: UK court case begins

Volkswagen faces Germany's largest-ever legal claim for Dieselgate

Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal bill grows to more than €30bn

 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...
  • Skoda Citigo-e iV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Skoda Citigo-e iV SE 2020 UK review
    Skoda’s version of the VW Up is reinvented as an affordable electric city car...

Join the debate

Comments
1

rare

28 February 2020

Surprised it hasn't killed VW with these kinds of figures. 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...
  • Skoda Citigo-e iV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Skoda Citigo-e iV SE 2020 UK review
    Skoda’s version of the VW Up is reinvented as an affordable electric city car...