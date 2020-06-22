2020 Ford Focus gains mild hybrid options, new Zetec variant

Ford has expanded the Focus range in Europe for 2020, ushering in a new Zetec trim option, enhanced infotainment and mild-hybrid technology that’s said to improve efficiency by up to 17%.
The existing 1.5-litre Ecoboost petrol engine is being phased out to make way for a hybridised version of the Focus’s 1.0-litre Ecoboost unit that, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, raises power 5bhp to 153bhp and emits 116g/km of CO2 on the WLTP cycle. It’s available on ST-Line trim upwards from £24,580.
A 123bhp version, priced from £24,260, is also available. Both units are capable of 51.4mpg, a noticeable increase on the old engine’s 48.7mpg.
The Ecoboost Hybrid engine uses a variation of the existing 1.0-litre engine but swaps that unit’s alternator for a belt-driven integrated starter/generator, which recovers energy when braking and coasting to charge a 48V lithium ion battery.
Stored power is then used to provide extra torque while driving, as well as to run the car’s ancillary systems. The system automatically determines when to store and when to send its power reserves to a low-output electric motor, which supplements the torque of the petrol engine, boosting output by up to 50% at low revs.
The battery pack is located under the front seats, which, according to Ford, means cargo and passenger space is unchanged over the existing car's.
The engine itself has been modified for optimal efficiency and uses a lower compression ratio and a larger turbocharger, with the electric motor’s torque used to mitigate the effects of turbo lag.
Ford has also upgraded the car’s stop/start system to minimise fuel wastage. The engine will now restart in just 350 milliseconds after a stop and a new stop-in-gear function deactivates the engine when coasting to a stop with the clutch depressed.
Join the debate
xxxx
Hope it fails
I'm pretty sure I've read right but other than the fire breathing 2.3 litre st the biggest petrol engine Focus will be a 1.0 3 pot that'll only reach peak power when the battery is fully charged. Hope sales flop big time, oh and putting batteries under front seats does impact on passenger space, where else will their feet go.
Antony Riley
Such negativity WHY I ask ?
Such negativity WHY I ask ? this is the way forward What would your way be of doing it then . And saying hope it fails , is well cant think of printable words .
Peter Cavellini
Focus.
153bhp v 123bhp?, difference £320.00? , why have a lower powered one where a relatively small increase, you can have 30bhp more?!, I can never get the rational behind this, especially when the article says they have a similar mpg figure(51mpg).
