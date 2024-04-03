Dacia resists price hikes as EU-mandated safety kit introduced

The Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway have been updated with safety features mandated by the European Union’s new safety regulations – without the price hike imposed on many rivals.

The General Safety Regulations 2 (GSR2) mandate that all cars on sale in the EU from 7 July 2024 include systems including speed limit detection, lane-keeping assistance and driver attention monitoring.

The cost of re-engineering a car to include this equipment typically brings a significant increase to its cost. The Hyundai i10, for example, was priced from £14,995 before a minor facelift introduced the required safety systems. Immediately after the update, it was £15,420, and it's now £15,930.

Similarly, the Mazda MX-5’s starting price rose by £2175 when it was updated for GSR2. It should be noted, however, that the roadster also gained a new limited-slip differential and upgraded infotainment in addition to the safety kit, so its price hike wasn't solely down to the new regulations.

Dacia has opted not to pass the cost onto the buyer, in line with its commitment to offering affordable cars. As such, the Sandero hatchback starts at £13,795, the Sandero Stepway crossover is £15,295 and the Jogger MPV is £18,295.

Each car's interior also gains a physical My Safety button to provide quick access to the driver assistance settings.

In addition to the safety kit, the Sandero hatch gains a USB-C port up front, while the Jogger Hybrid receives the new 7.0in infotainment touchscreen from the next-generation Duster SUV.

The range of colours available on each car has also been expanded, with the Sandero Stepway exclusively introducing a new Safari Beige shade.