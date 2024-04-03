BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia resists price hikes as EU-mandated safety kit introduced
UP NEXT
Porsche K1: Electric seven-seat luxury SUV shows off radical design

Dacia resists price hikes as EU-mandated safety kit introduced

Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway gain systems including lane-keeping assistance and speed limit detection
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 April 2024

The Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway have been updated with safety features mandated by the European Union’s new safety regulations – without the price hike imposed on many rivals.

The General Safety Regulations 2 (GSR2) mandate that all cars on sale in the EU from 7 July 2024 include systems including speed limit detection, lane-keeping assistance and driver attention monitoring.

The cost of re-engineering a car to include this equipment typically brings a significant increase to its cost. The Hyundai i10, for example, was priced from £14,995 before a minor facelift introduced the required safety systems. Immediately after the update, it was £15,420, and it's now £15,930.  

Related articles

Similarly, the Mazda MX-5’s starting price rose by £2175 when it was updated for GSR2. It should be noted, however, that the roadster also gained a new limited-slip differential and upgraded infotainment in addition to the safety kit, so its price hike wasn't solely down to the new regulations.

Dacia has opted not to pass the cost onto the buyer, in line with its commitment to offering affordable cars. As such, the Sandero hatchback starts at £13,795, the Sandero Stepway crossover is £15,295 and the Jogger MPV is £18,295.

2024 Dacia Sandero front quarter tracking

Each car's interior also gains a physical My Safety button to provide quick access to the driver assistance settings.

In addition to the safety kit, the Sandero hatch gains a USB-C port up front, while the Jogger Hybrid receives the new 7.0in infotainment touchscreen from the next-generation Duster SUV.

The range of colours available on each car has also been expanded, with the Sandero Stepway exclusively introducing a new Safari Beige shade.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
dacia sandero road test review 2023 01 tracking front

Dacia Sandero

Britain’s cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Dacia Sandero cars for sale

Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£9,055
16,982miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,955
34,674miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.2 Ambiance Euro 6 5dr
2016
£4,730
48,057miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2018
£6,751
28,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Comfort Euro 6 5dr
2019
£8,850
10,255miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Ambiance Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,300
27,242miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 SCe Ambiance Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,450
20,057miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2020
£8,299
12,331miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.2 Access Euro 6 5dr
2015
£4,395
39,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 456 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5

View all car reviews