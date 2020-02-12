Dacia introduces new Bi-Fuel LPG option to all UK models

Dacia has added a new dual-fuel powertrain option to its UK line-up, making it the only mainstream manufacturer to officially offer vehicles that run on LPG (liquid petroleum gas).

The 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Bi-Fuel 100 engine can run on either petrol or LPG, which Dacia says delivers “reduced fuel costs, lower emissions and improved performance without compromising on quality”. It is available in each of the firm’s models: the Duster, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway.

In the Sandero, the firm’s smallest model, the new engine is claimed to be capable of up to 39.8mpg on the WLTP cycle, and will reduce CO2 emissions by 9% when running on LPG – producing 116g/km. The Duster SUV, meanwhile, will average 35.3mpg and produce 129g/km of CO2.

The firm anticipates that a Sandero Stepway specified with the Bi-Fuel option could save the average driver around £594 per year, with UK LPG prices currently around half that of petrol and diesel, at 63p per litre. Some 1400 fuel stations in the UK currently sell LPG.