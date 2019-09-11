James Ruppert: Two fuels are better than one

The 70-series Volvos are around by the handful and seem like the no-brainer buys, but you need to read the descriptions carefully, study the documentation and ask serious questions. I did pass on a 2005 V50, which didn’t seem to have a fully functioning gas system, but it was still £1500. However, a 2003 V70 with over 200k miles and recent tyres and some brake work at £750 seemed like value. A 2003 XC70 with added all-wheel drive was a lot more of an estate and another 200k on the ledger was a strong £2600 but I’d like to think that would be money well spent. And finally, a 2001 C70 2.4T, which may not have been an official dual-fuel but at £750 seemed to be worth the risk as it did look jolly tidy.

Searching for LPGs throws up not only thirsty classics, but also rather a lot of Bentleys, in particular a Continental or two – the ‘affordable’ Bentley with more friendly running costs. One such was a 2011 example with just over 50k miles and it was the facelifted model, too. All for £46k and half-price fuel. That was a coupé, but most seem to be convertibles from around £54k and above.

There are alternative and less polluting fuels that don’t cost a fortune and rely on you stopping every 150 miles for a couple of hours. The future, certainly for canny used car buyers, is still some way off…

What we almost bought this week

Citroen AX 1.0 RE

But for a repainted front wing, this 1989/F-reg AX looks to be in remarkably good condition. It has done only 53,000 miles and its second (previous) keeper bought it in 1994 so knows most of them. Light, fun to drive and cheap to run, the AX was popular with penny pinchers and young drivers alike. And now it’s a classic.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

BMW 320, mileage - 83,555: The Baby Shark is back. It has been away for a couple of months and I am not quite sure what has been done to it. That’s because I haven’t paid for it. My garage are like that: “Make sure that it starts and runs properly and then come back.”