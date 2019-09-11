James Ruppert: Two fuels are better than one

I know this sounds pretty obvious, but apparently UK drivers now consider what actually moves their purchase – the powertrain, to anoraks – to be the most important factor during the purchasing process, according to automotive video and retail company CitNOW.
Once upon a time, there was just one option, petrol, and it would only be diesel if you drove a lorry or a taxi. But these days, there are all sorts of exciting options and 43% of motorists now view the choice between petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles as the most important factor. So despite what our road testers might tell you, it’s what goes in the tank that is important. But the thing is there are overlooked sources of motive power.
Liquid petroleum gas: I’m a fan. Not enough of a fan to buy one. My biggest problem is always who actually did the installation, which is not a simple thing to get right. Mind you, dual-fuel manufacturer conversions were a thing a decade or so ago. Let’s start with an easy one, a Ford Focus 1.8 FFV Style from 2010. It is £2999, but the hassle of finding any E85 ethanol fuel should put you off. Never mind, because Volvo also did the dual-fuel thing. But with gas.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
Really James is that how
Really James is that how desperate you are now? Recommending LPG conversions as an alternative to electric vehicles?
How available is LPG? I do 18000 miles a year and never see an LPG pump. I doubt an LPG car comes without refuelling anxiety let alone range anxiety.
As for your point about an LPG car needing charged every 150 miles, every motoring journalist should have 'the average commute in the UK is 8 miles' tattooed across the back of their hands.
90% of the population DON'T need a car with 300+ miles range and as long as journalists keep telling car buyers that EVs need a 300 mile range we will keep demanding EVs with bigger (and more expensive) batteries than we need.
winifred snyder
Online Best Job
Google paid for everyone online work from home 20000 to 30000 Dollars per month. My younger sister has been without work for four months and the prior month her check was $27495 by working at home for 4 to 5 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started
------------------- >>>>>>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
winifred snyder
Add your comment