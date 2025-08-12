American firm Czinger, renowned for its radical 3D-printing approach to car manufacturing, has scrapped plans for a multi-model strategy and will focus on increasing the life of its 1233bhp 21C hypercar.

Speaking to Autocar, new CCO George Biggs said previously announced plans for a striking grand tourer – previewed in 2022 by the Hyper GT concept – and a Lamborghini Urus-inspired SUV were no longer in the timeline.

Both new models would have been mechanically related to the 21C and used the same twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre hybridised V8.

Biggs said: “If you look at the portfolio, the Czinger brand needs to be something which is very high-end that has a sustainability to it. And I think if you want to chase the market trends [such as the current demand for SUVs], you’re going to find it tricky over the long term.

“If you look at brands over the past 15 years, certainly in the luxury space, who've had a very clear vision and execute against that vision, they really have had success. And I think from a hypercar perspective, we can bring a very, very different philosophy and concept that should appeal, and then you build upon that in a way that makes sense to that customer base.”

Instead, the California-based company will update the tandem-seat 21C with new iterations “into and beyond 2035”.

This could for example include, Biggs said, variants with a “more traditional seating arrangement” or an even more radical performance positioning that build on the track-honed 21C V-Max (below) – production of which will begin next year following the conclusion of the standard car’s 88-car run.

How different could these variants become? Bigg said: “Occasionally I'll wander around and go and pester an engineer and ask 'if you had no constraints, where would you go?'. And they come out with these fantastic ideas, and they all sit on our technology roadmap. So a greater application of the technology that we use.