Czinger to launch 1233bhp Urus-inspired super-SUV

A go-anywhere super-SUV, in the same vein as the Lamborghini Urus, will be the next model from American luxury start-up Czinger, rather than the already unveiled Hyper GT saloon.

That model, shown as a two-door, four-seat saloon concept last year, was touted as “the most powerful grand tourer ever produced” due to its 1233bhp twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre hybridised V8.

But speaking to Autocar, Kevin Czinger – who founded the company along with son Lukas – said the SUV could instead take its place in following the 1233bhp 21C hypercar as the brand’s second model.

“There are a couple of vehicle models in the pipeline and so the next vehicle that we do may or may not be the Hyper GT. We have one alternative vehicle we’re taking a hard look at right now,” said Czinger.

Pushed further, he added there were plans for “off-road-on-road” vehicles. Asked if this would take the form of a powerful super-SUV, the American said, laughing: “I can’t say, without really giving up the information. That’s probably a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do.” He then hinted the model would follow in the footsteps of the Urus.

It is expected that this SUV would be fitted with Czinger’s sole powertrain: the same 1233bhp powerplant (which revs to 11,000rpm) as the 21C and Hyper GT concept.

In the 21C, this enables 0-62mph in 1.9sec, 0-186mph in 15sec and 0-248mph-0 in 29.0sec. It tops out at 253mph. With the SUV’s more blocky proportions, it would not be expected to reach these heights, especially given the bigger car would weigh more than the 1250kg hypercar.

Its design is likely to follow that of the rest of the range, with a focus on aero and sleekness. This would include a similar face to the 21C and Hyper GT concept, which in the latter was shown in the form of a low-slung, wide nose that featured a host of LEDs on the sides and bottom of the grille.