Czinger to launch 1233bhp Urus-inspired super-SUV

‘Go-anywhere’ model set to replace previously revealed $1m Hyper GT as brand’s second car
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
21 September 2023

A go-anywhere super-SUV, in the same vein as the Lamborghini Urus, will be the next model from American luxury start-up Czinger, rather than the already unveiled Hyper GT saloon.

That model, shown as a two-door, four-seat saloon concept last year, was touted as “the most powerful grand tourer ever produced” due to its 1233bhp twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre hybridised V8.

But speaking to Autocar, Kevin Czinger – who founded the company along with son Lukas – said the SUV could instead take its place in following the 1233bhp 21C hypercar as the brand’s second model.

“There are a couple of vehicle models in the pipeline and so the next vehicle that we do may or may not be the Hyper GT. We have one alternative vehicle we’re taking a hard look at right now,” said Czinger.

Pushed further, he added there were plans for “off-road-on-road” vehicles. Asked if this would take the form of a powerful super-SUV, the American said, laughing: “I can’t say, without really giving up the information. That’s probably a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do.” He then hinted the model would follow in the footsteps of the Urus.

Czinger 21C Vmax front quarter

It is expected that this SUV would be fitted with Czinger’s sole powertrain: the same 1233bhp powerplant (which revs to 11,000rpm) as the 21C and Hyper GT concept.

In the 21C, this enables 0-62mph in 1.9sec, 0-186mph in 15sec and 0-248mph-0 in 29.0sec. It tops out at 253mph. With the SUV’s more blocky proportions, it would not be expected to reach these heights, especially given the bigger car would weigh more than the 1250kg hypercar.

Its design is likely to follow that of the rest of the range, with a focus on aero and sleekness. This would include a similar face to the 21C and Hyper GT concept, which in the latter was shown in the form of a low-slung, wide nose that featured a host of LEDs on the sides and bottom of the grille.

A long sloping roofline also defines the saloon’s silhouette, with a high splitter and honeycomb bodystyling rounding off the rear end, elements of which could make their way into the SUV.

Czinger Hyper GT render – front quarter

“We are using the design language of the 21C, so people will see it as a Czinger vehicle,” Czinger previously said.

It may also get similar features to the saloon, such as gullwing doors, 3D printed wheels and camera-operated side mirrors.

How it will look inside is unknown, given how little was revealed of the Hyper GT. The 21C provides few clues either, given it arrives as a central-seated 1+1.

Czinger has confirmed it will be sold in left-hand drive only, to lessen production costs. It is then expected to follow the saloon in being able accommodate four adults “with a lot of leg and head room” and be fitted with the latest tech.

Also like the saloon, just a 1000 will be made at its headquarters in Los Angeles. It is likely to follow its siblings in commanding a hefty price of between $750,000 (£613,260) and $1 million (£817,680).

Czinger Hyper GT – render rear three quarter

Following this car, the firm would then start to look at alternative-fuel powertrains, starting with hybrid, before moving to fully electric. Although when the latter will arrive remains to be seen, with “technology not quite there” for a Czinger-style EV, said the brand’s boss.

Asked if the firm models itself on a more established brand, Czinger said: “We don’t model ourselves after anything, but in terms of a portfolio, where you’d  have a hypercar, a supercar, a GT, and then other follow-on vehicles, yes, I see us like Lamborghini [in that regard].”

He added: “The original conception of Czinger was to produce that ultimate road-track car [the 21C] that could set all of the records.

“Then the idea was ‘this could be a really, really cool brand’, with the father-son combination, that creates a whole series of the most off-the-hook vehicles in each of the categories.

“But you start with something that has the shock effect, like the [21C] hypercar, and then you start looking at these other performance categories and start building vehicles around them in order to build the kind of portfolio that is a real car company.”

