Cupra Tavascan revealed with 335bhp and 341-mile range

Sharply-styled coupé-SUV finally makes production; represents the brand's "dream" and will inform future models
21 April 2023

Cupra’s breakaway success from Seat looks to strengthen with the Tavascan coupe-SUV, its third bespoke offering and second all-electric model.

Launched alongside the tagline “the brand’s dream comes true”, the SUV is only subtly distinguishable from the rather bold-looking concept that previewed its design in 2019, something the young Spanish brand is key to emphasise.

Put them side-by-side and the key carry overs are shown, albeit slightly less radical: a sharp, hammerhead-style, angular front end, with large grille and distinctive three-triangle light signature joined by a raked roofline and boot-width rear light bar.

These design cues – which Cupra hopes will help the brand build on last year’s record 150,000 sales – will shape future models, such as the upcoming Terramar hybrid SUV (the brand’s final combustion car) and UrbanRebel city EV, Cupra confirmed.

“There are so many purely rational electric cars coming to the market. That’s not what Cupra is about,” said boss Wayne Griffiths, likely hinting at the designed-for-purpose Tesla Model Y, which, with over 30,000 sales in the first three months of 2023 already, is dominating the premium European electric SUV segment the Tavascan will compete in.

“In 2019, we had a vision to reinvent electrification: we wanted to show the world that electric cars could be fun and sexy, with a great design, while providing unique sportiness.  Back then maybe it was only a dream. Now with the Tavascan, our dream comes true.”

It’s this bold look that Cupra hopes will entice buyers away from the likes of the Audi Q4 E-tron, Genesis GV60, and Model Y – which, at between £40,000-55,000, it is expected to match on price – in the ever-growing and competitive premium EV segment.

This would also allow parent company Volkswagen Group to push for a better portion of the segment, for which it already offers the Volkswagen ID 5 – the car the Tavascan is twinned and shares noticeable visual cues with, especially side on.

Based on the VW Group’s MEB platform, the Tavascan builds on Cupra’s sporty credentials, with a top-rung 335bhp, 501lb ft, dual-motor all-wheel drive model offered alongside a less powerful 282bhp single-motor  variant. This sits it alongside the entry-level 260bhp Model Y RWD and top-spec 295bhp Q4 E-tron Performance.

Power is drawn from the same 82 kWh (77kWh usable) battery as the ID 5, which is good for 341 miles of range in its most economical form. By comparison, the ID 5 – which the Tavascan will share a production line with at the group’s Anhui factory, China later this year – offers 327 miles.

The new SUV offers a major premium interior uplift on the smaller Born EV and Forementor – the car maker’s other two bespoke vehicles – with gold trim, flecked lighting, and floating centre “spine” that mirrors the car’s front end.

It also comes equipped with the same 15in infotainment screen as found in the recently revealed Volkswagen ID 7, and Sennheiser speaker system. The Tavascan uses the same digital drivers display as the smaller Born – itself based on the Volkswagen ID 3.

Peter Cavellini 21 April 2023

Hardly!, I'd feel insulted being labelled at part of a Woman's anatomy just because of your opinion, it does look at bit odd from some angles, the dark paint on the bottom try's to hide the cross over.

scrap 21 April 2023

Being electric doesn't make the premise of a raised coupe crossover thing ok. With super aggressive front end as well. This really is a car for twats.

