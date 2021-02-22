BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra to launch small, affordable electric car by 2025
UP NEXT
Analysis: Will intelligent roads finally move self-driving cars into fast lane?

Cupra to launch small, affordable electric car by 2025

Seat Ibiza-sized 'urban electric car' will lead the transformation of the Spanish car industry
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
22 February 2021

Cupra is set to launch an electric entry-level model by 2025 as part of the ongoing electrification of its line-up.

Speaking as Cupra marked three years as a standalone brand, CEO Wayne Griffiths said the compact EV would be "more than a car for us; it's the future of the car industry in Spain". 

"Cupra will help make electric cars available to the masses with an urban, small electric car - and that's a project we're working on with [parent company] the Volkswagen Group."

The new model will sit in the A0 segment, below the upcoming El-Born electric hot hatchback, meaning it will be comparable in size to the Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo.

"This segment is huge in Europe and is going to change to electric cars, and this is the most difficult one to do it on," said Griffiths. "Doing it with cars like the Porsche Taycan at the top end of the market is a bit easier, but doing it with small cars, to make money is a challenge."

Potential designs have been completed, and the new model will likely be officially previewed later this year, should talks with the Volkswagen Group and Spanish authorities be sufficiently advanced. "We need to be ready by 2025", Griffiths said, "so the decisions need to be made this year."

He voiced a commitment to the new car's affordability, suggesting that 'synergies' within the Volkswagen Group and beyond would be key to keeping development costs - and thus final prices - down. 

The platform for the new model, Griffiths confirmed, will come from the Group, suggesting Cupra will use the 'MEB-Lite' architecture that Volkswagen is developing for the smallest model in its ID EV line-up

That means the Cupra model will offer a maximum battery size of 45kWh and could be priced from around £17,800, if it follows the pricing strategy of its German sibling.

Group CEO Ralf Brandstätter previously said that "cars in smaller segments are important and very interesting for us" and promised details of expansion at the lower end of the electric line-up soon. The Volkswagen version will almost certainly launch before those from any sibling brand. 

"We've been doing a lot of work on developing individual models for different Volkswagen Group brands," said Griffiths. "The idea is to build the car here in Spain. To make that happen, we need the help of the Spanish government and the European Commission to invest in this transformation."

He emphasised the domestic economical implications of developing an affordable electric car in Spain, suggesting that the creation of jobs is key in a tourism-biased economy that has been particularly harshly impacted by global travel restrictions over the past year.

"Transformation of the car industry is going to be important, not only for building cars here in Martorell but for the whole chain, downstream and upstream," Griffiths said. 

Cupra is also in discussions with the Spanish government regarding the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure to avoid a sparse network forming a barrier to the adoption of its EVs. 

READ MORE

New 2021 Cupra El-Born is Volkswagen Group’s first EV hot hatch​

Volkswagen committed to 'entry-level' ID electric models​

Cupra plots rapid electric transition and sales growth in 2021​

Used cars for sale

 Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£28,950
4,999miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£36,999
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£37,295
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£37,495
102miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£38,000
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£38,365
5,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£38,490
2,462miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£38,490
5,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 2.0 Tsi 310 Vz2 5dr Dsg 4drive
2020
£39,000
546miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Cupra Formentor 2021 road test review hero front

Cupra Formentor

Volkswagen Group’s newest car brand steps up with its first stand-alone model

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Andrew1 22 February 2021
They'll have tough competition from Dacia Spring.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review

View all latest drives