Confirmed: Jaguar Land Rover reshuffles design team

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed earlier reports that it has reorganised its design management team.

First revealed during a Tata Motors earnings call, a company spokesman has confirmed that former creative director at Land Rover Massimo Frascella has given the new title of design director for the 4x4 brand. He changed his social media profiles to reflect the new role last month.

At the same time, Gerry McGovern has been promoted to the role of chief creative officer for the overall JLR operation. Julian Thomson now sits alongside Frascella as design director of Jaguar, with both reporting directly to McGovern.

It's speculated that McGovern’s role could be more of an advisory one, as he turns 65 next year, the mandatory retirement age within the Tata Group. Former JLR CEO Ralf Speth did much the same after retiring this year.

Italian-born Frascella has been at Land Rover for nine years, having joined from Kia in 2011. McGovern had led the brand since 2006 and is credited with designing popular models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and, most recently, the reborn Land Rover Defender.

The altered design team roles follow on from a wider executive team expansion announced last week. Nigel Blenkinsop has been appointed to the position of executive director, company quality & customer satisfaction, while Nick Collins, former vehicle line director, is now executive director of vehicle programmes - overseeing all development and lifecycle renewal for both brands.

