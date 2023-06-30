BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Confirmed: Ford Fiesta production to end tomorrow
UP NEXT
Andy Palmer: UK's 'laissez-faire' electrification is 'insanely stupid'

Confirmed: Ford Fiesta production to end tomorrow

Last example of the UK's most popular supermini to be produced on Friday 7 July
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 July 2023

The final Ford Fiesta will roll off the production line tomorrow, Friday 7 July, following the company's decision late last year to axe the popular supermini.

It brings 47 years and eight generations of the Fiesta to an end.

The final two Fiestas will remain with Ford. One will join the firm’s international heritage fleet, based at the Cologne, Germany, plant where the model was produced, and the other is bound for the UK heritage fleet.

Related articles

The Fiesta was axed because the brand “needed the space in the factory” to produce the upcoming Ford Explorer electric SUV, Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model E Europe, told Autocar in December 2022.

Ford Fiesta axed to make space for new electric cars in Cologne

“We decided to build our first high-volume electric vehicle here in Cologne,” said Sander. “There comes the point where we need the space for construction, because we are turning the Fiesta plant into a fully battery-electric plant. This is why we had to make a decision that we have to stop Fiesta production.”

The Cologne EV centre – Ford’s first carbon-neutral factory – officially opened on 12 June.

The Fiesta regularly featured in the UK’s annual list of top 10 best-selling cars since its 1976 launch and held the top spot between 2009 and 2020 – the longest ever run of consecutive years on top.

In 2021, however, the Fiesta fell out of the top 10 altogether as the Covid-19 pandemic hit supply chains. Many manufacturers were forced to divert their stock of parts away from less profitable small cars and towards more bountiful crossovers and SUVs. When Ford paused Fiesta orders in June 2022, it cited the shortage of semiconductors as having created a six-month backlog for the supermini.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt touring review 2023 01 tracking front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Ford Fiesta Active front cornering

Ford Fiesta

Seventh generation of Ford's popular Fiesta gains a fresh look and a load of new tech for its mid-life facelift

Read our review
Back to top

The Puma crossover has effectively replaced the Fiesta in the Blue Oval’s line-up and has itself found success: it was the brand’s best-seller in the UK in 2021, and the nation’s fourth best-seller in 2022.

That is not to say that the Fiesta declined in popularity, because it has regularly featured in the UK’s top 10 best-sellers throughout the first five months of 2023, and remains the top choice for the used car market.

The Fiesta is one of several long-running Ford models to have been axed as the brand gears up for full-scale electrification: the final S-Max and Galaxy MPVs rolled off the line in April 2023, and production of the Focus hatchback is set to end in 2025.

Car Review
Ford Fiesta
1 Ford Fiesta Active front cornering
Read our full road test review
Read more

The company expects to sell 600,000 EVs annually by 2026 under its Ford Model E division, which operates separately from its ICE car and commercial vehicle divisions (Ford Blue and Ford Pro, respectively).

Ford previously stated that it will sell only EVs in Europe from 2030.

used Ford Fiesta cars for sale

Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,650
32,180miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Zetec 3dr
2011
£5,295
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,999
2,558miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,999
5,186miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.1 Ti-VCT Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£10,400
12,709miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec S Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,600
73,159miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£7,000
85,385miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Style + 5dr
2009
£6,350
34,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,995
52,857miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 11254 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
54
Add a comment…
Bar room lawyer 2 July 2023

I suppose it is fairly simple, the difference in the build cost of a Fiest against a Puma is about £200.

The difference in the list price of the two cars to the consumer is about £5,000.

Approxinmately £4,800 more profit on a Puma than a Fiesta.

Commenter 2 July 2023
If ford had huge sales numbers in India or similar markets for small hatchbacks as Hyundai does, the fiesta may well survive for a few more generations
The Apprentice 1 July 2023

a pity - but you can get a new Sandero, MG3, C3 and others for under £14K so its not like anyone is going be car-less

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt touring review 2023 01 tracking front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives