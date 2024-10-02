Citroën will provide a first look at its future when it unveils an all-new concept car at the upcoming Paris motor show.

The French brand said the show car will sit “in a major segment”, suggesting that it's most likely a B- or C-segment hatchback or SUV – although Citroën has yet to provide further detail.

It added that the facelifted Citroën C4 hatchback and C4 X saloon will be shown alongside the new concept.

As previously reported by Autocar, the duo will receive new lighting signatures and more squared-off bumpers, inspired by the Oli concept that was shown two years ago.

It’s possible that the unveiling of the facelifted C4 alongside the new concept is no mere coincidence: it's due for replacement around 2026 or 2027, which would also fit the traditional timeline of taking a concept through to production.

Alternatively, it may be a radical model inspired by the Ami quadricycle. Although Citroën hasn't officially hinted at any such plans, CEO Thierry Koskas previously told Autocar that “we are going to extend the Ami line-up and do many changes”. “We will reveal everything in the Paris motor show,” he added.

The new Citroën C3 Aircross will also make its public debut at the show. The crossover is based on the same Stellantis Smart Car platform as the new C3 supermini but has been stretched to 4390mm long to fit a small third row of seats.

It’s set to become one of the UK’s cheapest seven-seaters when it arrives next year.