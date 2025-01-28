Citroen C4 X review

From £19,720

Rakish version of the C4 hatchback hasn't done very well in Western Europe. Can a makeover do the trick?

After launching the third-generation C4 in 2021, Citroën brought the Citroën C4 X to market as a raked, fastback version of its family hatchback.

While the pair are identical at the front, the C4 X gets a different profile from the C-pillar backwards. This extra 140mm of rear end compared with the C4 increases boot space from 380 to 510 litres.

Despite this extra practicality that’s offered, sales aren’t big here: fewer than 2000 examples have been sold since launch, compared with 19,000 C4s. Instead, Citroën has positioned the C4 X to push the brand into more global markets: it has sold more than 30,000 in Turkey alone, for example.

For 2025, the C4 X has been updated, receiving the same facelift as the C4 to bring it up to date with a swathe of new and updated rivals in the bulging C-segment.

Underneath, the C4 X is offered only with the 134bhp hybrid powertrain, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox, or as an electric car (badged ë-C4 X).

DESIGN & STYLING

8
citroen C4 X review 2025 003 front static

The Mk3 C4 was welcomed by Autocar road testers as something genuinely interesting and unusual, offering visual intrigue but not being fussy or overwrought.

The C4 X offers practically the same design but with a different shape from the C-pillar backwards with a squared rear end, a lipped boot and a raked roofline. 

Its newly revised front end draws inspiration from 2022’s Oli and 2024’s C5 Aircross concepts. The nose is centered around Citroën’s new logo (inspired by the original badge from 1919), which is flanked by new squared-off LEDs (replacing the former standout Y-shaped headlights) and a widened profile. 

At the back, the C4 X sports Citroën's new badge and gets new wrap-around lights, different to the C4's. However, side by side, the C4 is prettier than the C4 X, with its three-piece light design and 'Citroën' lettering giving it a more modern look.

Citroën offers the C4 X in six exterior colours, with the option of a two-tone roof (exclusively in top-end Max trim) and the choice of two colour clips - a thin strip that allows owners to add a touch of personalisation to their car, Citroën says. Our Max test car’s gold really did stand out.

Alloy wheels are 18in as standard across the range.

INTERIOR

5
citroen C4 X review 2025 008 interior

The big difference between the C4 and C4 X is the boot space. This extra 140mm of rear end increases storage below the parcel shelf to 510 litres, which is very competitive when compared with other cars in the segment, but its long and low boot shape makes this hard to utilise. You can forget transporting a chest of drawers, for example. 

The raked roof design of the C4 X doesn’t impact rear head room compared with the C4: even for adults around 6ft tall, it doesn't feel cramped.

For the facelift, Citroën has fitted new Advanced Comfort Seats in the C4 X, which are visually bulging with padding – 15% more than the slightly flat but broad seats they replace.

Although feeling largely similar to the seats they replaced, they definitely offer more lateral support and comfort than before and, say, the similarly priced and positioned Kia Stonic or Skoda Kamiq. However, the extra padding can be a tad hard in the upper back area (it's not adjustable) and there's a lack of under-thigh support.

The seat is adjusted manually, too, which means that finding the right seating position is harder than it may be. Heated seats are available in Max trim only.

Available space around the driver is about average. Citroën claims class-leading rear knee room, but we suspect this must be qualified with the front seats slid all the way forwards because, with the driver’s seat set for a typical adult, second-row accommodation levels are only average, as is rear head room.

The instrument and infotainment layout is unconventional, like in the C4. As part of the update, the 7.0in digital instrument screen has been updated. It provides a very simple digital speedometer. 

Our test car’s head-up display, projected on a separate transparent pop-up screen (which is quite large) rather than the windscreen, adds some useful extra information, but options to configure both displays are limited. The ability to change the position of the HUD via easy to reach controls next to the driver is a nice touch.

The cabin is centered on a 10in touchscreen infotainment system, above two physical controls for 'home' and 'volume' and a volume knob to aid usability. There are also tactile and materially appealing physical controls for heating and ventilation. 

The infotainment now runs updated software but is still a tad sluggish. It offers wireless smartphone mirroring and charging. 

The factory sat-nav mapping is simple but clear, its directions are easy to follow and you can set destinations in spoken fashion at the first time of asking.

Overall, though, both screens feel old and outdated compared with rivals'.

The standard material fit and finish is a bit mixed and the cabin isn’t free from harder, rougher mouldings in easy to reach places.

Our Max test car appeared to have a pleasant aesthetic on the surface, with plush-looking seats, but was quite a dull affair in reality, with everything ahead of the front passengers black or dark grey. 

The extensive use of gloss black plastic just promotes fingerprints and makes a clean cabin look dirty very quickly and easily.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
citroen C4 X review 2025 012 panning

Unlike the C4, the C4 X can be had with just one combustion powertrain: a new 134bhp 1.2-litre petrol hybrid system with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox – as can be found in the Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 208.

The powertrain offers two or three miles of electric-only driving, thanks to a 0.43kWh battery. Not a lot, but the battery charges very quickly in normal driving conditions, because the regenerative braking is set quite high in all three (Sport, Normal, Eco) driving modes). Although sharp at first, the regen is rather easy to get used to.

When more power is called for, the transition from electric to combustion drive is noticeable but not overly so. 

The gearbox is geared just a little on the long side, and this combines with fairly dull accelerator response to make the car feel slightly sluggish.

RIDE & HANDLING

8

The C4 X is an inoffensive car to drive. In an attempt to make it easy to operate around town, Citroën has tuned the power steering to feel really light around town and at low speed. It requires very little physical effort when manoeuvring but also gives you very little to push against when you’re changing lanes making the car feel unusually flighty.

It’s all the harder to get used to, because above 30mph much of the weight that the steering has been missing duly materialises. At an unhurried 45-55mph cross-country potter, the car is much easier to place; it can roll a little. Go faster and the car’s gathering body movement becomes slightly unsettling.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning

The C4 X offers pretty reasonable value for money but is positioned above its C4 sibling, meaning no entry-level You trim nor 99bhp hybrid powertrain are offered here.

As such, it starts at £24,735 in Plus trim, rising to £26,625 in Max trim - the same price as the C4. 

Some rivals are cheaper still, but when you consider that this car comes with 18in wheels, a large touchscreen and curtain airbags for both rows of passengers, it offers plenty for the money. 

Although not achieved during our test run, this car’s potential for better than 55mpg on longer runs might well appeal to some and, thanks to the generous-for-a-hatchback 50-litre tank, it would make for a range of more than 600 miles between fills.

VERDICT

citroen C4 X review 2025 014 rear static

The updated C4 X is a car that doesn’t much change the car it replaces, meaning sales in Europe and the UK aren’t likely to improve significantly.

Regardless, it isn't a bad car and offers everything a buyer of a spacious, sensible, non-fussy family hauler could want at an attractive price and styled with a funky look to match.

Yet its biggest rival is still its C4 sibling, which is the car we would still recommend. This is mainly down to the extra usability its hatched boot offers. But if space doesn’t matter as much to you, the C4 X is definitely one to consider.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

