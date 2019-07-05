Citroen Ami One concept makes UK debut

Citroën's tiny Ami One city car concept has gone on display in the UK for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The Ami One, which made its public debut at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, is a two-seat show car that meets Europe’s quadricycle regulations. That means it’s less than 1.5m wide, has a top speed of 28mph and weighs less than 450kg. As a result, it could be driven without a driving licence in some countries.
The concept explores some of the issues facing makers of very small cars as consumers turn to bigger models or stop buying cars entirely.
“The young are connected to use, not ownership,” said Citroën’s senior vice-president of product and strategy, Xavier Peugeot. “To me, Ami One is not a car. There are people for whom mobility is not an object.”
The Ami One is intended to be a vehicle whose use would be shared at least as much as it’s privately owned, so it is built simply and cheaply and to be tough.
Join the debate
rare
The future looks awful
The future looks awful
soldi
Its a Toyota iQ, but 10 years later
Concept is very similar to the Toyota iQ but comes 10 years after that car. Design doesn't seem to be as well executed, but technology underneath looks up to date
jason_recliner
Brilliant!
I mean, it's no NSX, obviously. But for what it is... perhaps the first example of an interesting, even desirable, design. Well played, Citroen!
JMax18
Car sharing would be the only
Car sharing would be the only option, it seems, as I cant see anyone wanting to own one.
Peter Cavellini
The future is France...!?
Having seen what the Traffic is like in major Cities, a Car like this would be ideal, no need to actually own it one either, they could pay a monthly subscription and could pick one up from where they might be parked, as a City solution it’s a good idea, what are we doing in the UK......?
Peter Cavellini.
androo
Ownership is still required
This will work for some but be no good at all for others. People love having a car that's their own. It's where they want it, when they want it, has their stuff in the boot, is the colour and spec they want and doesn't have a stranger's vomit on the seat. People will continue to want to own their own car long, long, long into the future.
CarNut170
"The young are connected to use not ownership"
Do carmakers understand this is not by choice however?
If you look at insurance premiums for young drivers, it's unsurprising they use taxis and ubers - it's massively cheaper than running a car.
This could, of course, be fixed by government regulating the insurance companies - as they used to back in the good old days.
Instead due to some "free market" thinking, insurers are allowed to segregate the risk of young drivers - and charge a king's ransom. That isn't how insurance is supposed to work.
Sufuyowe
Online Job Offer For All
I am making easily persistently $40k to $50k simply by doing direct work at home. Multi month again i have made $45890 from this movement. amazing and smooth to do work and standard pay from this is bewildering. i have propose each final one of you to join this progress right directly as low protection and get than full time salary through take after this association.
Visit Now... =======➤ http://Jobsreport5.com/
LP in Brighton
Like the concept
Must admit that I like the idea of a small affordable EV for local commutes - and this one certainly shows some fresh thinking! Also looks a bit more usable than the Renault Twizzy. And if it was modular construction, the design would lend itself to a longer 4-seat version as well.
abkq
A very intelligent design.
A very intelligent design. But 28 mph top speed is too slow to be used anywhere other than the city centre which is likely to have ample public transport anyway.
Decline in car ownership in the younger generation may be related to their preference for living in the city (for those who can afford it) rather than in the suburbs. The cost of fuel and commuting time would also spell the end of suburban living.
Pages
Add your comment