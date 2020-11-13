BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen launches site to gauge UK demand for Ami city car

Electric quadricycle is intended to appeal to urban drivers, and UK boss wants it here, but firm is asking potential buyers to register their interest
Rachel Burgess
13 November 2020

Citroën UK has launched a website to gauge interest in potential plans to sell the Ami electric city car to British buyers. 

The site, which can be accessed here, requests details from those may wish to purchase the new two-seat EV. It's the next step towards a potential sales debut in the UK. 

The French firm is already in the latter stages of evaluating the Ami for a sales debut in Britain, according to the firm's UK managing director.

Speaking to Autocar, Eurig Druce said there is a “huge desire” to bring the quirky two-seater to market here. “This is a true Citroën,” he elaborated. “This is absolutely what Citroën is all about. Its unconventional, it’s fun and it delivers on what it’s intended to be.”

The Ami is intended to propel Citroën into a new era of car-sharing and urban mobility. Crucially, it's classed as a quadricyle, like the Renault Twizy, which means it can be driven across Europe without a driving licence by those aged 16 or older.

Druce acknowledged that Citroën UK has imported a small number of Amis for assessment, stating that his recent drive in one around Coventry city centre "hasn't at all impacted on my desire to bring the car to the UK". 

As part of the "final assessments" ahead of offering it for sale, Citroën will invite media and consumers to test and evaluate the Ami in its current guise. Crucially, Druce admits, if the Ami would "in all likelihood" be left-hand drive if it came here.

"That sounds like a big deal but, of course, due to the size of the car, the difference between having the steering wheel on the left or the right is probably only seven or eight inches - not a huge disadvantage".

The French firm hopes that the Ami, which remains true to the Ami One concept in 2019, will appeal to a new generation of buyers as the appetite for more traditional entry-level cars, such as the C1 (which is unlikely to be replaced), wanes. It was launched in other European countries this summer. 

The Ami is 90mm longer than the Twizy, at 2.41m, and has a 40mm-wider turning circle of 7.2m. Under its floor is a 5.5kWh lithium ion battery that can deliver up to 47 miles of range, while a sole motor allows it to hit a top speed of 26mph. The battery can be recharged in just three hours from a domestic socket.

In Europe, Citroën is offering three usage models: long-term rental, car-sharing and cash purchase. Rental requires a deposit of €2644 (currently £2227) and monthly payments of €19.99 (£17). Through car-sharing scheme Free2Move, Citroën parent firm the PSA Group’s offering, subscribers can drive the Ami for 26 cents (22p) per minute. To buy, the Ami costs €6000 (£5054).

Acquiring an Ami is an entirely online process, in which the EV can be delivered to one’s home or collected from a pick-up point. It will also be available in traditional Citroën dealerships, as well as pop-up stands in shops, such as French department store chain Fnac.

The Ami’s doors open in opposite directions, being rear-hinged on the driver’s side and front-hinged on the passenger side – a configuration intended to help access. There are two fixed, semi-opening windows, which Citroën flags as a nod to the iconic 2CV. A large glass surface, including a panoramic roof is claimed to give occupants a feeling of space as well as good visibility.

Citroën design boss Pierre Leclercq said the Ami and Ami One concept were developed side--by-side. "The concpet has to be more exceptional than the production car but the cleverless of the industrialisation model is the same, for example the door system and the functionality of the interior."

He added that the design was not intended to carry over into Citroën's wider model line. "The project is aside from cars - it has to be special. It doesn't have to carry the same brand identiy as broader line-up."

There's one colour available: Blue Ami, which is a coloured material rather than a paint finish, and described as having "a huge impact" on cost-saving. While the firm didn't say when the model would become profitable, a spokesman said: "We are not born to make things that are not profitable."

The interior is closed and heated, while the two seats are positioned side by side so that taller people can fit. Citroën claimed a carry-on suitcase can fit in a recess at the passenger’s feet. Sat-nav and music are accessed via a smartphone placed in a dedicated area in the middle of the dashboard.

Citroën describes the Ami as a “a practical response to new mobility expectations for short journeys [providing] easier access to city centres, micromobility for everyone and a real alternative to scooters, bicycles, mopeds and public transport, and at reasonable costs”.

27

V12smig

27 February 2020

Great idea and effort from Citreon,  decent range topped up in 3hrs but shame about the top speed, 40mph  would've made this in to a contender for those out of town...

si73

27 February 2020
V12smig wrote:

Great idea and effort from Citreon,  decent range topped up in 3hrs but shame about the top speed, 40mph  would've made this in to a contender for those out of town...

Totally agree, though even 35 would be an improvement but with so many 40mph roads within city boundaries 45 would be better. Another thing this (I assume) and the twizzy should have the ability to use bus lanes like a scooter can as I reckon that'd also make them more useful and desirable.

jason_recliner

28 February 2020
Citroen are the new Eurpoean styling leaders.

superstevie

27 February 2020

It would be great around Edinburgh, where the council have dropped the speed limit to 20mph, and are changing pretty much all 40mph roads down to 30mph, so the top speed wouldn't be an issue. Lack of charging points would be more of an issue

legohead

27 February 2020

Rather than bother with this, I think we should all just use a bicycle

Rick Maverick

27 February 2020

In Madrid, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin all sorts of carsharing / p2p / ride hailing platforms have emerged. Zity, Respiro, Car2Go, Emove, Fellatio, BlaBlaCar ..... the trend is up.

tuga

27 February 2020
Rick Maverick wrote:

In Madrid, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin all sorts of carsharing / p2p / ride hailing platforms have emerged. Zity, Respiro, Car2Go, Emove, Fellatio, BlaBlaCar ..... the trend is up.

As a carshare user ( DriveNow and Free2Move ), i would like to know more about this " Fellattio " you speak of.

thesecretdriver

27 February 2020

Imagine attended the launch is trying to keep a straight face!

Pietro Cavolonero

27 February 2020
a bag for your head is standard equipment to avoid being recognised. Citroen have really scored by headhunting the designer of the "Little Tikes kiddie car" Mr Fisher Price :)

TStag

27 February 2020

If the top speed was 40 mph this would be really interesting  as a commuter car to and from the train station. As it is I really wouldn't fancy driving this with lorries flying past me on 60 mph roads in the middle of towns like Milton Keynes

