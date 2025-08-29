BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chinese tech firm Dreame aims to build world’s fastest car by 2027

Robot vacuum cleaner brand to enter electric car ranks with Bugatti-rivalling hypercar

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
29 August 2025

Chinese consumer electronics company Dreame Technology has announced plans to enter the electric car ranks with a bold ambition: to build the world’s fastest production car by 2027.

Best known for its robot vacuum cleaners and home electronics, the Xiaomi-backed firm has confirmed its first car will be an electric hypercar aimed squarely at the ultra-luxury segment, with Bugatti identified as the performance benchmark. 

The Suzhou-based company – a competitor to Dyson among others – has already assembled a team of around 1000 engineers and specialists for its car programme and is continuing to expand its automotive division.

The move makes Dreame, founded in 2017, the latest in a growing list of Chinese tech companies to enter the electric car ranks, following Xiaomi, Skyworth, Huawei, Roborock and Baidu.

But Dreame’s target of redefining the limits of road car performance – in direct competition to long established brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren and others – marks a particularly audacious start.

The new Chinese hypercar will reportedly draw on Dreame’s proprietary high-speed electric motor technology, developed in-house for its consumer devices.

The firm has expertise in manufacturing compact motors design to operate at more than 200,000rpm - experience that its founder and CEO, Yu Hao, said will translate directly into the high-power demands of motor performance at the hypercar level.

“Our dream is to create the fastest car in the world,” read an internal letter issued to employees on Thursday. “Great dreams are born from fearlessness.”

Dreame’s technological credentials extend beyond motors. The firm has commercialised vision recognition systems, AI-based path planning and spatial modelling - all developed for its robot vacuums.  

As of the end of 2024, Dreame had filed more than 6300 patents globally. Many of them relate directly to competencies common in the EV field.

The company also boasts a global retail footprint across more than 100 countries, with a claimed 6000 retail centres and 30 million customers worldwide.

In preparation for its transition from consumer electronics to the automotive field, Dreame has hired a number of senior executives from established car manufacturers, covering areas such as research and development, production engineering and quality control.

While no technical specs or platform details for the hypercar have yet been disclosed, Dreame said it's pursuing a dual-track development approach: combining its rapid-cycle consumer technology culture with automotive-grade engineering standards.

The approach mirrors that of Dreame’s key robot vacuum rival, Roborock, which launchd its first production electric car, the 01, through its Rox automotive division in China in 2023.

