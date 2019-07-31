Chinese EV start-up Human Horizons unveils radical SUV concept

Bold new firm tabs ex-Jaguar Land Rover special projects boss to head development of new SUV, due in 2021
by Mike Duff
31 July 2019

Chinese start-up Human Horizons, whose technical team is led by the former boss of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division, has unveiled a radical HiPhi 1 SUV concept. The machine closely previews the new firm’s first production car, which is says is due on sale within two years.

Human Horizons describes itself as a technology focused company, that is focusing on “smart vehicles, smart transportation and smart cities”. It plans to develop a range of machines for the growing Chinese premium EV market, designed for both private owners and shared use, featuring advanced autonomous systems and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.

The HiPhi 1 concept is the first machine it has revealed, and technical development has been led by Mark Stanton, who formerly worked for both Ford and Jaguar Land Rover, most recently as the head of Special Vehicle Operations.

The machine features 562 sensors to offer ‘higher-level autonomy’ using V2X communication systems. The HiPhi will also monitor the cabin using facial recognition cameras and even smell sensors to detect unwanted odours.

The HiPhi 1 features nine power-operated doors, flaps and stowage compartments, including gullwing-opening rear doors, and a handleless entry system that uses a facial recognition system matched to a smartphone.

The machine will feature a number of different modes to access it, including a ‘superstar’ setting that opens all the roof and door systems. There is also a ‘parade’ mode that will allow the model to move slowly with the gullwing flaps raised.

The exterior design has been informed by Chinese tastes, with a tall crossover design and a large, coupe-like glasshouse. Human Horizons says the lack of a combustion engine has allowed the front bulkhead to be pushed much further forward than in a conventional car, with the 5.2 metre overall length – similar to that of a long wheelbase Range Rover – allowing huge cabin space. It also features fins designed to direct airflow at the trailing edge of the rear doors, and a similar channel built into the front wing; Human Horizons boss Kevin Chen says that these have been inspired by aircraft and promote high-speed stability, with a drag co-efficient of 0.28.

The HiPhi also features smart headlights capable of beaming patterns onto road or walls, with examples including a zebra crossing effect to show pedestrians that it is safe to cross. The larger panels beneath the lighting units contain hundreds of LEDs and are capable of displaying patterns or even messages.

The cabin features three rows of two seats, all of which are power operated and can be switched into numerous configurations.

The car’s structure incorporates both high-strength steel and aluminium, with the battery compartment under the floor. The dashboard is largely formed of display screens, with a digital instrument pack, portrait-orientated touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard and another in front of the passenger for playing media. It also features a camera-based rear-view system, although this isn’t currently legal in China.

Stanton, who leads a team of around 400 engineers, said both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions will be offered, the latter with a pair of 268bhp motors and a 0-62mph time of around 3.9 seconds. Differently sized battery packs will also be offered, with the biggest 96kWh unit giving a range of up to 400 miles with the rear-drive powertrain under the NEDC testing protocol.

Stanton wouldn't give a weight figure - but confirmed that we can expect something so large an highly specified to be over two tonnes.  

While there are no plans to sell the HiPhi 1 outside China in the short-term, the firm does have global ambitions in the longer term. Pricing is yet to be set, but is likely to be at the higher end of the Chinese EV market, with deliveries due to being in 2021. Production will take place in a plant formerly used by Kia’s Chinese joint venture partner, which is currently being refitted.

1

lambo58

31 July 2019

Piece by piece the Chinese are taking over the automobile world.

Amazing

