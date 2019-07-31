Chinese EV start-up Human Horizons unveils radical SUV concept

Chinese start-up Human Horizons, whose technical team is led by the former boss of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division, has unveiled a radical HiPhi 1 SUV concept. The machine closely previews the new firm’s first production car, which is says is due on sale within two years.

Human Horizons describes itself as a technology focused company, that is focusing on “smart vehicles, smart transportation and smart cities”. It plans to develop a range of machines for the growing Chinese premium EV market, designed for both private owners and shared use, featuring advanced autonomous systems and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.

The HiPhi 1 concept is the first machine it has revealed, and technical development has been led by Mark Stanton, who formerly worked for both Ford and Jaguar Land Rover, most recently as the head of Special Vehicle Operations.

The machine features 562 sensors to offer ‘higher-level autonomy’ using V2X communication systems. The HiPhi will also monitor the cabin using facial recognition cameras and even smell sensors to detect unwanted odours.

The HiPhi 1 features nine power-operated doors, flaps and stowage compartments, including gullwing-opening rear doors, and a handleless entry system that uses a facial recognition system matched to a smartphone.

The machine will feature a number of different modes to access it, including a ‘superstar’ setting that opens all the roof and door systems. There is also a ‘parade’ mode that will allow the model to move slowly with the gullwing flaps raised.

The exterior design has been informed by Chinese tastes, with a tall crossover design and a large, coupe-like glasshouse. Human Horizons says the lack of a combustion engine has allowed the front bulkhead to be pushed much further forward than in a conventional car, with the 5.2 metre overall length – similar to that of a long wheelbase Range Rover – allowing huge cabin space. It also features fins designed to direct airflow at the trailing edge of the rear doors, and a similar channel built into the front wing; Human Horizons boss Kevin Chen says that these have been inspired by aircraft and promote high-speed stability, with a drag co-efficient of 0.28.