Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray confirmed for UK launch in 2021

Chevrolet has confirmed European specification details for its new C8 Corvette Stingray, which will be the first Corvette in the model's 67-year history to officially be sold in right-hand-drive form.
Arriving in European dealerships in the second half of 2021, the C8 will be available in both coupé and convertible guises, from £81,700 and £87,110 respectively. All models sold here will be specified with the Z51 performance package and highly specified 2LT trim as standard.
That means all European cars will gain a number of hardware upgrades over the base-spec US car, including manually adjustable suspension, larger brake discs, an electronic limited-slip differential, a shorter axle ratio, a performance exhaust system, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and an aerodynamically enhancing bodykit.
Additional standard equipment fitted includes a head-up display, data recorder, sat-nav, 14-speaker Bose sound system, rear camera 'mirror' and heated, ventilated seats.
The first Corvettes to arrive will be limited-run Launch Edition cars, which will pack a magnetic ride control system and bespoke design details that set them apart from the standard models.
The new C8 features a mid-engine layout – the first time for a Corvette – in a bid to take on European rivals such as Porsche and Ferrari.
Since the original version of the two-seater was launched in 1953, Corvettes have featured a front-engined, rear-drive layout – but the 495bhp 6.2-litre V8 in the new C8 machine is mounted behind the driver for the first time.
275not599
Unfortunately Chevy have
Unfortunately Chevy have merely taken the C7 design language, already degraded with Camaro cues, and reproduced it in mid-engined form, with a messy rear and also a ho hum interior (without the opton of a gear lever!). But, if it performs the way I think it is likely to, and starts at around one sixth the price of the Ford GT, as I think it will, I'm willing to forgive a lot. It's just frustrating that I already want to see the half life do over.
jason_recliner
Now this, I like!
That looks superb! Well balanced and just edgy enough.
Not sure how it will do sub 3s but we'll see.
Best (base model) 'Vette yet? I'd the house (ranch!) on it!!!
Antony Riley
275not599 that very big of
275not599 that very big of you showing such forgiveness !. Lets celebrate the vastness of change this new Chevvy is going mid engine. to me it looks fine .Messy rear you say elaborate and the interior has a driver focused look to me. Think this will be a hit
Cenuijmu
Looking forward to reviews
I am suspicious a 495bhp and 1533kg car can sub 3s to 60 though
Folsom
Budget NSX?
I'd imagine street-legal track tyres will play heavily into that sub-3 second time, but if it can get close, a $70k base model (in USA) is a whole lot of looks and performance for the money...
Cenuijmu
Folsom wrote:
Yeah, good point, also the fact they have lots of sticky asphalt over there, motortrend gets really low numbers at the strip for cars.
FactChecker90803
Oviously you did not watch
FactChecker90803
Folsom wrote:
Oviously you did not watch the unveiling, where the astonishing news was dropped on the motor press, that the Base price for an LT1 coupe will start at under $60,000 USD..
Folsom
Yeah but
Base price? New to the US are we? That’s a therorethical price not including unavoidable delivery, registration, taxes, and for a model without any options whatsoever that no dealer ever stocks. At an absolute minimum you’ll need z51 package to get appropriate tires and brakes. Welcome to the USofA!
