Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray confirmed for UK launch in 2021

Chevrolet has confirmed European specification details for its new C8 Corvette Stingray, which will be the first Corvette in the model's 67-year history to officially be sold in right-hand-drive form.

Arriving in European dealerships in the second half of 2021, the C8 will be available in both coupé and convertible guises, from £81,700 and £87,110 respectively. All models sold here will be specified with the Z51 performance package and highly specified 2LT trim as standard.

That means all European cars will gain a number of hardware upgrades over the base-spec US car, including manually adjustable suspension, larger brake discs, an electronic limited-slip differential, a shorter axle ratio, a performance exhaust system, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and an aerodynamically enhancing bodykit.

Additional standard equipment fitted includes a head-up display, data recorder, sat-nav, 14-speaker Bose sound system, rear camera 'mirror' and heated, ventilated seats.

The first Corvettes to arrive will be limited-run Launch Edition cars, which will pack a magnetic ride control system and bespoke design details that set them apart from the standard models.

The new C8 features a mid-engine layout – the first time for a Corvette – in a bid to take on European rivals such as Porsche and Ferrari.

Since the original version of the two-seater was launched in 1953, Corvettes have featured a front-engined, rear-drive layout – but the 495bhp 6.2-litre V8 in the new C8 machine is mounted behind the driver for the first time.