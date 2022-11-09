Chery to launch Omoda 5 SUV with EV, ICE options in UK in 2024

Chinese car giant Chery will launch its new Omoda 5 crossover in the UK in early 2024 as the first of several models from a new ‘fashion’-focused and EV-biased brand at the forefront of the company’s global expansion.
Chery is China’s most prolific automotive export brand, selling 450,000 vehicles across Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East last year. It is perhaps best known in the UK as Jaguar Land Rover’s Chinese joint-venture partner and currently handles production of the Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar XF and Jaguar XE for the local market.
Now, it is one of a number of Chinese companies branching out to Europe and, like rival Great Wall Motor has done with Ora, it will launch here with a new brand conceived with a focus on style, technology and sustainability.
It’s called Omoda – the ‘O’ representing “the bio element we need” and ‘moda’ pointing to the brand’s fashion focus – and will launch in the UK following roll-outs to the Chinese, Indonesian, Australian and New Zealand markets in 2022.
The first model to arrive in the UK will be the Omoda 5 - a mid-sized crossover available with a choice of pure-electric and petrol power. Chery says Omoda will be a BEV-focused brand in the UK, but Autocar understands the ICE car will be offered here initially.
The fuel-burning options for the UK have not been confirmed, but in Australia the Omoda 5 is available with either a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre mild-hybridised four-cylinder unit driving the front axle and a 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder producing 195bhp and 214lb ft.
Details are similarly unconfirmed on the EV, but reports suggest it uses a front-mounted motor with 198bhp and 295lb ft, powered by a 64kWh battery that nets a range of 280 miles on the WLTP cycle - figures that would make it a natural rival to the Toyota bZ4X and Nissan Ariya.
The Omoda 5’s distinctive cockpit is dominated by a wrap-around display hosting a pair of 10.25in high-definition screens, and while precise specification details remain to be confirmed, the brand highlights standard features including dual-zone climate control, a raft of advanced driver assistance features, wireless charging and ‘atmospheric’ interior lighting.
When pressed for a price, a brand representative told Autocar only that the Omoda 5 will be “affordable and competitive”. A tag in the region of £45,000 would seem logical, based on the cars it will naturally be cross-shopped against.
Omoda is targeting 10,000 annual sales in the UK for the 5 and promises “several new models” with a choice of ICE, PHEV and BEV powertrains to follow - although the prevailing focus will be on BEVs.
Would be nice to see Chevorlet back in Europe and the UK especially if they are getting into F1 too if it ever happens.
Awe well a new brand is good too but at 45,000 affordable it is not. Maybe for its size and to some people yes but not to everyone.
Do we really need another SUV?, there's just too much choice, most look the same, offer similar spec also, and most won't settle for a poverty specced car, and £30K seems to be the sweet spot.
Dreadful slave labour tat. Avoid like the plague.
HA HA! Until Bush and Blair are in jail for war crimes I won't be told by the likes of you want I should buy.
Why do you assume that Enigma is British or American? Maybe he's from the Middle East.
Bit of a puzzle me thinks
Where do you get this crap from? do you think of the repressive regimes of the Middle East each time you refill your car?
@Enigma5340
Couldnt agree more.....another brand of Chinese Junk we dont need over here.
We, (Europe) need to put the brakes on this Chinese invasion. Who knows what is built into their tech!
More choice is good for everyone at least the Chinese will not be using fuel cheating software like the Germans did.
I am guessing if you had of been around in the 70s you would have said the same thing about the Japanese that you are now saying about the Chinese but in a simpler context.
You probably said the same about the Koreans.
They now make some of the best cars in the World.
If everyone was like you the World would be a very dull place with the same things we always had and no real changes or progress. How sad.