Chery to bring new Jaecoo 7 SUV to UK after Omoda C5

Chinese car giant Chery is pressing ahead with plans to launch its new Omoda C5 crossover in the UK this year and has revealed to Autocar that it will be joined in showrooms shortly after by the new Jaecoo 7.

Jaecoo and Omoda are stand-alone brands under the Chery umbrella and will be sold alongside each other in the UK - with UK manager Victor Zhang telling Autocar the company is in talks with "over 100 dealers" here.

"We are planning to have around 40-50 dealers on board by the time we launch next February," he added, with a combination of self-run sites and franchises anticipated "to cover the main cities".

The Nissan Qashqai-sized Omoda C5 will launch in the UK with petrol and EV powertrains, the former of which Zhang said "should be less than £25,000" - making it one of the cheapest crossovers in the UK.

"I hope that this car can be a very competitive one for UK customers," he said, naming Toyota, Kia and Hyundai as the "well-established" marques whose success Chery wishes to emulate in this market.

Zhang said Chery's "broader product line-up" and "more competitive strategy" leave it well placed to emerge as one of the most successful Chinese marques in the UK.

The Jaecoo 7 will play a crucial part in its roll-out plans. Revealed at the Shanghai motor show this year and planned to arrive in the UK by 2024, it is a 4.5m-long Hyundai Tucson rival with the option of 1.6-litre petrol or 1.5-litre petrol PHEV power, and aimed at providing a "lifestyle" experience with the option of 4WD.

Full details of the 7 will be revealed closer to launch, but Chinese-market cars feature an upmarket cabin with a 14.8in vertical touchscreen, a head-up display and wireless phone charging - plus facial recognition functionality and level two-plus autonomy for limited hands-off driving.