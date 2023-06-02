BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chery to bring new Jaecoo 7 SUV to UK after Omoda C5
UP NEXT
Fiat announces electric car grant for buyers of 500

Chery to bring new Jaecoo 7 SUV to UK after Omoda C5

Hyundai Tucson rival due to arrive by 2024; Chery planning around 100 UK dealers
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
2 June 2023

Chinese car giant Chery is pressing ahead with plans to launch its new Omoda C5 crossover in the UK this year and has revealed to Autocar that it will be joined in showrooms shortly after by the new Jaecoo 7.

Jaecoo and Omoda are stand-alone brands under the Chery umbrella and will be sold alongside each other in the UK - with UK manager Victor Zhang telling Autocar the company is in talks with "over 100 dealers" here.

"We are planning to have around 40-50 dealers on board by the time we launch next February," he added, with a combination of self-run sites and franchises anticipated "to cover the main cities".

Related articles

The Nissan Qashqai-sized Omoda C5 will launch in the UK with petrol and EV powertrains, the former of which Zhang said "should be less than £25,000" - making it one of the cheapest crossovers in the UK.

"I hope that this car can be a very competitive one for UK customers," he said, naming Toyota, Kia and Hyundai as the "well-established" marques whose success Chery wishes to emulate in this market.

Zhang said Chery's "broader product line-up" and "more competitive strategy" leave it well placed to emerge as one of the most successful Chinese marques in the UK.

The Jaecoo 7 will play a crucial part in its roll-out plans. Revealed at the Shanghai motor show this year and planned to arrive in the UK by 2024, it is a 4.5m-long Hyundai Tucson rival with the option of 1.6-litre petrol or 1.5-litre petrol PHEV power, and aimed at providing a "lifestyle" experience with the option of 4WD.

Full details of the 7 will be revealed closer to launch, but Chinese-market cars feature an upmarket cabin with a 14.8in vertical touchscreen, a head-up display and wireless phone charging - plus facial recognition functionality and level two-plus autonomy for limited hands-off driving.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,698
8,767miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Optima 1.7 CRDi 3 Sportswagon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,198
46,349miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi Q2 1.6 TDI 30 S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,698
31,518miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£9,500
11,561miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo SRi Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,000
42,743miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz C220 2.0 C220d AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£19,000
80,836miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI Match DSG Euro 5 5dr
2012
£10,495
35,446miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volvo V50 2.0 D3 SE Lux Edition Geartronic Euro 5 5dr
2012
£8,495
71,301miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall MOKKA 1.4T SE Auto 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2014
£10,395
43,302miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 2 June 2023
Wow, TWO midsized crossovers!?!?!?
How EXCITING!!!

/S

Latest Drives

vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives