The Renault 5 and its Alpine A290 hot-hatch sibling have won the coveted Car of the Year (COTY) award for 2025 – giving Renault its second consecutive victory in the annual contest.
The 5 and A290 were awarded 353 points by a jury of 60 judges from 23 countries. Of those, 25 ranked the pair in first place.
The runner-up, the Kia EV3, received a total of 291 points.
The Citroën C3/ë-C3 completed the podium with 215, followed by the Dacia Duster (172), Hyundai Inster (168), Cupra Terramar (165) and Alfa Romeo Junior (136).
Last year's winner was the Renault Scenic, and the Jeep Avenger took top honours in 2023.
This means Renault is the first manufacturer to win back-to-back gongs since Fiat in 1995 and 1996, with the Punto and Bravo/Brava.
Autocar is a sponsor of COTY, with editor Mark Tisshaw having a seat on its jury.
Each of the 60 jurors nominates seven new cars that were driven and on sale before the end of the previous calendar year. The seven cars with the most combined votes then make up the final shortlist.
To qualify for COTY, a model must be all-new; facelifts such as the recent Tesla Model 3 and Renault Clio are not permitted. Derivatives do not qualify as new or standalone cars, hence the A290 being considered the same car as the 5 on which it is based, despite being sold by a different brand.
Car of the Year 2025: How Autocar juror Mark Tisshaw voted
Renault 5/Alpine A290: 9 points
Hugely significant not just for Renault but for the wider car industry in showing that electric cars can be both desirable and affordable. The 5's wonderful styling us backed up by how good it is to drive, with excellent comfort levels and well-judged performance. The interior is a huge leap over the Clio for little extra cost. Alpine adds further sparkle but the 5 is strong enough on its own.
As expected. Fantastic car.
Hardly a surprise but nonetheless a very deserved win because the new Renault 5 is something completely fresh albeit cleverly taking the design clues from a iconic successor. It makes a change to see a winner that stands out from the crowd rather than just being this year's best of class. Pleasing to see Alpiine getting joint recognition with the A290 after so unfortunately missing out on top recognition when it tied with the I-Pace but lost out on the basis of first preference votes.
Well done to Renault for it's back to back COTY wins after the Jeep Avenger won the award two years ago the Renault 5 has restored credibility to the COTY gong it's a fine car sold at a fair price, The company can take pride in that the new Duster came third which adds even more to the reputation of the Dacia marque, this year the Dacia Bigster, Renault 4 and Twingo come out will that make it a COTY hat trick for the company
Renault and Dacia are really on a roll. Of the European brands they are really taking on the Chinese by producing good value, well engineered cars which although might not quite be a match on price are so much more distinguishable and desirable.