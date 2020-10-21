BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Britain's Best Cars Awards 2020: Winners revealed
UP NEXT
GMC Hummer EV to be revealed tonight

Britain's Best Cars Awards 2020: Winners revealed

Autocar names the models that took home the gold in the inaugural Britain's Best Cars Awards
Autocar
News
4 mins read
21 October 2020

Autocar has announced the winners of its inaugural Britain’s Best Cars Awards, with the category winners able to call themselves the country’s best cars – to drive, own and really cherish.

These are awards with a difference that sidestep the typical and ever-expanding categorisation of cars by size – such as city cars, superminis, hatchbacks, estates, saloons and SUV-coupés. Instead they name the very top of the crop not bound by typical conventions. 

The small team of judges picked winners based not just on a car’s objective merits but also on more nuanced and subjective factors such as how likeable and enjoyable a car is. All winners are cars that everyday motorists want to own and drive.

Among those celebrated by Autocar, the Peugeot e-208 is recognised as Best Electric Car, the Volkswagen Golf GTI as Best All-Rounder and the Mazda MX-5 as Best Fun Car.

Other winners include the BMW 330e for Best Company Car, the Toyota Corolla for Best Hybrid Car and the Land Rover Defender for Best SUV. The Best Family Car award goes to the Skoda Octavia Estate while Citroën’s Berlingo is Autocar’s pick of the large cars. The Ford Fiesta supermini is our Best Small Car winner.

Alongside the 10 individual cars celebrated (see the full list below), there are two extra awards. The Honda E is crowned winner of the Best Car Tech and Toyota is the manufacturer that impressed most across the board this year.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND WHY THEY WON:

Best Company Car: BMW 330e

Our judges said: “Your bank manager will love it, but you will even more: the 330e is a car of quite extraordinary all-round abilities.”

Best Fun Car: Mazda MX-5

Our judges said: “It’s affordable and effortlessly entertaining. There is, quite simply, no way to have more fun on four wheels for less.”

Best SUV: Land Rover Defender

Our judges said: “No other SUV can claim to be as versatile across such a wide price spectrum, nor as capable on the road as off it.”

Best Dream Car: Alpine A110

Our judges said: “It’s hilarious fun delivered in effusive and accessible fashion. A car to stand the test of time.”

Best Electric Car: Peugeot e-208

Our judges said: “It looks great, performs strongly, is fun to drive and is well priced for an EV, plus it has enough range to quell anxiety.”

Best All-Rounder: Volkswagen Golf GTI

Our judges said: “It’s desirable, fast and exciting yet also smart, usable and less shouty than its rivals. Feels ready for just about anything.”

Best Small Car: Ford Fiesta

Our judges said: “With agile handling, characterful engines and a pervading sense of fun, the Fiesta is the standout driver’s choice.”

Best Family Car: Skoda Octavia Estate

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300 PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e R-Dynamic 2020 UK review
Hyundai i20 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i20 2020 UK review
BMW 4 Series 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW 4 Series M440i 2020 review
BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Back to top

Our judges said: “Now looks smarter than ever yet retains its outstanding practicality, comfort, value for money and ease of use.”

Best Hybrid Car: Toyota Corolla 2.0 Hybrid

Our judges said: “Responsive, keen-handling and frugal, it’s a hybrid with as broad a spread of dynamic qualities as any conventional car.”

Best Large Car: Citroën Berlingo

Our judges said: “It can meet your every need yet doesn’t feel drab. Well priced, brilliantly thought out and appeals as an anti-status symbol.”

Best Car Tech: Honda E

Our judges said: “The E’s futuristic exterior looks are backed up by the kind of clever technology to which even Tesla would doff its cap.”

Best Manufacturer: Toyota

Our judges said: “Toyota has transformed itself into a maker of exciting enthusiast-focused cars as well as dynamic everyday models."

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw commented: “The experience and expertise of our testers means they are uniquely placed to offer great car-buying advice from the perspective of car lovers. As well as being great to drive and own, our award winners are lovable cars that owners can cherish.

“But the best rule is always to have very few rules, and that’s why we haven’t followed traditional categories but rather reflected how people actually buy cars across different categories and considering all sorts of – sometimes contradictory – criteria. The awards reflect how differently people choose and buy cars these days.”

In the future, these new awards will become part of an expanded main Autocar Awards that will return to its traditional calendar slot in May 2021. This inaugural set of Britain’s Best Cars Awards winners will also be celebrated at next May’s Autocar Awards.

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300 PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e R-Dynamic 2020 UK review
Hyundai i20 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i20 2020 UK review
BMW 4 Series 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW 4 Series M440i 2020 review
BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
View all latest drives