BMW reveals quad-motor M EV prototype

A quad-motor, fully-electric BMW M car is officially in the works, with the German marque testing a concept which will form the basis of its next generation of electric performance vehicles.

It is fitted with a four-wheel drive system, with a motor suggestively on each axle, and an integrated driving dynamics control system, which together “provide an unprecedented level of performance and experience”.

The firm has confirmed the concept is in its early stages, with the team trailing a new drive system and chassis.

“The purely electric drive system is combined with innovative control systems to redefine the combination of dynamics, agility and precision that is characteristic of BMW M automobiles in a high-performance sports car,” the brand said.

The news has been revealed just a week after Autocar’s exclusive story detailing the BMW performance arm’s electrification plan – which includes an electric BMW M3 and hybridised BMW M5.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.